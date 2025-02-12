American Pop Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin Releases “Sally:” A Very Cool Song To Start The New Year

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Pop Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin Releases “Sally:” A Very Cool Song To Start The New YearAmerican pop sensation Kelsie Kimberlin today released an official music video for her second song of 2025, “Sally.” The video, also the second one directed solely by Kelsie, was filmed while she was in Kyiv, Ukraine filming a movie about Ukrainian resistance and resilience. The concept for the video, conceived with talented film director Pavlo Khomiuk, has Kelsie taking the role of Sally, and girl who lost her father and her bearings until she met someone and regained her confidence. In the video, she shows her many moods while weaving her way through cool places in Kyiv.“I have known many girls who have had mental health challenges after a tragic family event and I have tried to understand how those who rose above the challenge not only survived but thrived,” said Kelsie. “With Sally, I am using an amazing song to let them know that leaning on a loved one for support can help move from self-destruction to self-esteem. But for most people, Sally is just a catchy song with fun lyrics.”The song’s first lines set the stage for something different: “Sally did some crying, Sally lost her father, Sally felt like dying, Sally can’t be bothered, Sally throws a tantrum, Sally hates the mirror, Sally’s in the doldrums, Sally don’t come near her.”But by the second verse, “Sally’s finally happy.”The symbolism of filming this video in Kyiv is not coincidental because so many girls have lost fathers in the war causing them emotional distress and broken hearts. They all heard the words of their fathers when he last saw them—”if anything happens to me, remember, I love you, and you have to carry on for you, for our family, and for our country.” And they do, stronger and more determined than before.Kelsie is a prolific artist, writing and recording more than 100 original songs and releasing dozens that have generated tens of millions of views, plays, streams, and radio plays, along with hundreds of rave reviews from across the globe. Every song she records includes Grammy winners in the production process. This year will take her to a whole new level with the release of a full length movie and a soundtrack with many of her songs. She will tour with the film to generate support for Ukraine and expose an entire new audience to her incredible work and music.“Sally” is available on all global music platforms and the video is on YouTube. https://youtu.be/tjEEjDdKc_4 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KelsieKimberlinofficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kelsiekimberlinofficial1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kelsiekimberlin/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/kelsie-kimberlin Twitter: https://twitter.com/kelsiekimberlin Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KelsieKimberlin

