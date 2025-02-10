Oscar, Grammy,Emmy nominated songwriter Carol Connors who co-wrote "Gonna Fly Now" celebrates the Eagles Super Bowl Win

“I am so honored that this song has become a anthem for so many in the sports world, and the Eagles are a great example of the hard work it takes to get to the top.” — Songwriter Carol Connors

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oscar, Grammy and Emmy nomination songwriter Carol Connors who co-wrote and sang on the song “ GONNA FLY NOW ”, the iconic theme song for the Rocky Films, has congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles for their Super Bowl win!Connors said “I am so Happy for the Eagles"Connors also said, “I am so honored that this song has become a anthem for so many in the sports world, and the Eagles are a great example of the hard work it takes to get to the top.”To honor the Eagles, Connors celebrated with a Philly Cheesesteaks from “Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks’ sandwich at her home in Beverly Hills during the big game.Connors is the Author of ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME; THE CAROL CONNORS STORY that went to number 4 on Amazon’s Best Seller List, and the subject of the Documentary Film with the same name as the book that will release this year. The film is produced by Chip Rosenbloom &Dahlia Heyman and directed by Alex Rotaru. www.carolconnors.com “Gonna Fly Now” was co-written by Carol Connors and Bill Conti

