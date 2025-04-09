Pop Music Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin Releases Her New Music Video, “Perfume”

“ I read the book‘Perfume’about a young man in Paris who was intoxicated by the smells of perfume worn by the women in the city.my song is upliftingand like perfume, can be mysteriously attracting.” — Kelsie Kimberlin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American pop sensation Kelsie Kimberlin www.kelsiekimberlin.com today released an official music video for her third song of 2025, “ Perfume .” The video, also the third one directed solely by Kelsie, was filmed while she was recently in Kyiv, Ukraine filming a movie about Ukrainian resistance and resilience. The concept for the video, conceived with talented film director Pavlo Khomiuk, has Kelsie silently walking through the city’s idyllic cobblestone streets with her partner mostly in tow but with an occasional embrace. The song is about a boy who is so entranced by love and the scent of Kelsie’s perfume that he follows her everywhere.“I have to admit that in high school, I read the book ‘Perfume’ and watched the accompanying film about a young man in Paris who was intoxicated by the smells of perfume worn by the women in the city. This inspired my song but instead of the dark turn described in the book, my song is uplifting and about how love, like perfume, can be so mysteriously attracting. Perfume is my metaphor for love. The right perfume like the right love is so powerful that no words are needed,” said Kelsie.Although the video shows Kelsie calmly walking through Kyiv while pedestrians pass her by, after the filming was done, she and her film crew went to dinner at a small café when a Russian attack drone struck a nearby apartment building killing 15 year Mariya Troyanovskaya. Kelsie has dedicated this song to her.Kelsie is a prolific artist, writing and recording more than 100 original songs and releasing dozens that have generated tens of millions of views, plays, streams, and radio plays, along with hundreds of rave reviews from across the globe. Every song she records includes Grammy winners in the production process. “Perfume” was mixed by Liam Nolan (Adele) and mastered by Stuart Hawkes (Amy Winehouse). This year will take her to a whole new level with the release of a full length movie and a soundtrack with many of her songs. She will tour with the film to generate support for Ukraine and expose an entire new audience to her incredible work and music.“Perfume” is available on all global music platforms and the video is on YouTube.YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KelsieKimberlinofficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kelsiekimberlinofficial1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kelsiekimberlin/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/kelsie-kimberlin Twitter: https://twitter.com/kelsiekimberlin Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KelsieKimberlin

