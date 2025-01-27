Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green to Travel to Washington, D.C.

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN TO TRAVEL TO WASHINGTON, D.C.



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 27, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Washington, D.C., this week at the request of U.S. Senators and national health organizations to provide input regarding the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Governor Green has expressed concerns about the potential impact of Kennedy’s confirmation on Hawai‘i and the nation, emphasizing the importance of a science-driven approach to public health.

“Our people deserve a Health and Human Services Secretary who champions science, supports vaccines, and is committed to lowering costs while safeguarding health care access,” said Governor Green. “Mr. Kennedy’s lack of experience raises serious concerns about the future of critical programs like Medicare and Medicaid, which are lifelines for the people of Hawai‘i.”

Drawing on his extensive background as an emergency room physician, longtime Legislator, Lieutenant Governor and Governor, Dr. Green will highlight the potential risks of this nomination, which has drawn criticism from leading public health experts. In 2019 as Hawai‘i’s Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Green played a pivotal role in addressing a severe measles epidemic in Samoa. His hands-on efforts, including vaccinating tens of thousands of individuals, demonstrated the lifesaving importance of science-based public health initiatives.

The Governor will depart Hawai‘i on Monday evening, January 27, 2025, and return on Thursday afternoon, January 30, 2025. During his absence, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor.

