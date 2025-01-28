American Hospital Association Partners with Corporate Security Advisors

Jeremy Baumann, CEO, Corporate Security Advisors CSA Logo

The American Hospital Association (AHA) announces selection of Corporate Security Advisors (CSA) as a Preferred Partner for Physical Security Advisory Services

Hospitals are places where patients and staff focus on care and healing. We equip AHA member hospitals with actionable strategies to safeguard patients and staff against evolving security risks.” — Jeremy Baumann, CEO, Corporate Security Advisors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Security Advisors (CSA), the premiere management consulting firm specializing in corporate security, announced today that it has been selected to join the prestigious American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity and Risk Provider Program as the first Preferred Physical Security Advisory Services Provider. CSA will play a critical role in helping hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide enhance their physical security strategies to protect patients, staff, and facilities.“Corporate Security Advisors has been selected by the AHA as a premiere solution provider for their physical security advisory services and their security executive recruiting, coaching and organizational design service. We can confidently recommend Corporate Security Advisors as an outstanding professional resource for our nation’s hospitals and health systems in their efforts to protect their patients and staff from harm.” said John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk at the AHA. In an era marked by escalating physical threats, CSA’s strategic, business- aligned approach to security empowers healthcare organizations to mitigate risks in a patient-friendly manner while delivering bottom-line operational success,” said Jeremy Baumann, CEO of Corporate Security Advisors.With decades of experience advising some of the largest and most reputable healthcare systems in the country, CSA is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored solutions that address the complex challenges faced by today’s healthcare providers. These services include:• Comprehensive physical security program assessments• Development of strategic roadmaps and business plans aligned with business objectives• Organizational design and executive recruiting for high performing security leaders and teams“Hospitals are places where patients and staff must be focused on care and healing.” said CSA’s Jeremy Baumann, adding, “A high performing security organization, strategically-aligned and mission-focused, contributes significantly to this environment of healing. Through this designation from the AHA, we can equip AHA member hospitals with actionable strategies and plans to safeguard their patients and staff against evolving security risks. Our approach ensures security measures support broader organizational goals and enable uninterrupted delivery of world-class care.”A Partnership for the Future of Healthcare SecurityCSA shares AHA’s vision and commitment for fostering safer, more resilient healthcare environments by addressing pressing security risk challenges such as workplace violence , active shooter scenarios, and the security complexities of densely populated urban areas.“The safety of our healthcare workforce and the patients they serve is a cornerstone of effective care delivery,” AHA’s John Riggi added. “By leveraging CSA’s expertise, the nation’s hospitals can proactively enhance their security posture, ensuring they remain sanctuaries for healing and recovery.”About Corporate Security AdvisorsCorporate Security Advisors (CSA) is the premier management consulting and executive search firm specializing in building high-performing security programs and teams for world-class health care organizations and Fortune 1000 companies.

