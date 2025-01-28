The Senior Living Experts at Living Your Choice Move Headquarters to Tampa, Florida

Living Your Choice, a leader in guiding seniors, proudly announces the relocation of its headquarters to Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Your Choice proudly announces the relocation of its headquarters to Tampa, Florida. Originally founded in 2015 in Tustin, California, Living Your Choice (LYC) has been a leader in guiding seniors and their families through the complex decision-making process of transitioning into senior living environments or accessing services for daily living assistance Owners, Angela Clark, MBA, RN, and Ginger Laprise, Living Your Choice is built on a foundation of deep respect and love for seniors. The company's approach is a concierge service that tailors appropriate care options for each individual, emphasizing the lives seniors have lived and their vision for the future. By providing personalized guidance, LYC ensures seniors and their families make informed decisions, significantly improving their aging journey."Our mission is to empower seniors and their families with the support they need to make positive, informed decisions about senior living and care options," said Angela Clark, co-owner of Living Your Choice. "While we embrace technology and work closely with our digital team to provide resources and education, we know that face-to-face interactions are key to understanding and assisting with such an important life decision."Living Your Choice operates with a team of senior living professionals boasting over 70 years of combined experience in clinical, operational, sales, and marketing roles. Along with Clark and Laprise, the team includes Lisa Miller and Julie DeLillo. This extensive expertise enables the company to offer a high-touch, customized service that goes beyond what traditional services can provide.The company has gained national recognition, with numerous senior living providers eager to partner with LYC to support their clients through the transition process. Living Your Choice is currently expanding its operations beyond Florida and Arizona into California, Nevada, Colorado, New Jersey, and Tennessee.As a women-owned business, Living Your Choice is also growing its workforce. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the careers page on their website www.livingyourchoice.com About Living Your ChoiceLiving Your Choice is dedicated to helping seniors and their families navigate the complexities of senior living decisions with personalized, concierge-level service. With a focus on individual needs and desires, Living Your Choice provides a unique, high-touch approach to supporting seniors in making one of the most pivotal decisions of their lives.Media Contact: Tyler Schrafftyler@schraff.comSOURCE: Living Your Choice LLC www.livingyourchoice.com

