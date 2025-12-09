Living Your Choice Welcomes Alabama Family Concierge Specialist Lazrurus Oden

Living Your Choice Lazrurus Oden, Family Concierge Specialist with Living Your Choice Angela Clark, New President of Strategic Digital Systems

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Your Choice , a rapidly growing leader in personalized family concierge and senior support services, is proud to welcome Lazrurus Oden as its newest Family Concierge Specialist serving families across Alabama . With a long-standing commitment to service, community support, and personalized care, Oden brings a strong foundation of compassion, leadership, and dedication that aligns seamlessly with Living Your Choice’s mission.Oden joins Living Your Choice with a deep passion for supporting individuals and families through life’s transitions. His work emphasizes individualized care, clear communication, and a genuine desire to make everyday life easier for the people he serves. From senior support and family care coordination to home management and lifestyle concierge services, Oden is committed to providing dependable, relationship-driven support for Alabama residents.“I am honored to join Living Your Choice and to provide the kind of quality care and support that families in our community deserve,” said Oden. “It is important to me that every client feels seen, supported, and respected. I look forward to building strong relationships and offering services that truly make a difference.”Living Your Choice continues to expand its reach across the United States, driven by increased demand for reliable, personalized family concierge services. The addition of Oden strengthens the organization’s presence in the Southeast and further demonstrates the company’s commitment to excellence and local impact.“We are thrilled to welcome Lazrurus Oden to our team,” said Angela L. Clark, MBA, RN, Owner & Family Concierge Specialist at Living Your Choice. “His dedication to service, strong values, and natural ability to support families make him an exceptional addition. Alabama families will greatly benefit from the compassion and care he provides.”For more information about Living Your Choice or to request concierge services from Lazrurus Oden in Alabama, please visit https://www.livingyourchoice.com

