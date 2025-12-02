Living Your Choice Welcomes Myrtle Beach Family Concierge Specialist Janet A. Hudson

Living Your Choice Janet Hudson, Family Concierge Specialist with Living Your Choice Angela Clark, New President of Strategic Digital Systems

Janet Hudson joins Living Your Choice to guide Myrtle Beach seniors and families through personalized senior living decisions.

Helping families find clarity and peace of mind during senior living transitions is truly my passion, and I’m honored to support Myrtle Beach families through Living Your Choice.” — Janet A. Hudson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Your Choice , a leading provider of senior living navigation and compassionate family support services, proudly announces the addition of Janet A. Hudson as its newest Family Concierge Specialist serving the Myrtle Beach region.With more than a decade of hands-on experience in senior caregiving, senior-living support, and family guidance, Janet brings a thoughtful and empathetic approach to helping older adults and their loved ones navigate the complexities of senior housing decisions. Her dedication aligns seamlessly with Living Your Choice’s mission of providing no-cost, personalized senior living guidance grounded in understanding, clarity, and respect.“Janet’s ability to make families feel heard, understood, and supported makes her an incredible asset to our organization and to the Myrtle Beach community,” said Angela L. Clark, CEO of Living Your Choice. “Her passion for helping seniors find safe, dignified, and joyful living environments is exactly what families need during these important transitions.”As a Family Concierge Specialist, Janet offers one-on-one support tailored to each family’s needs, including care assessments, curated senior living recommendations, community tours, and ongoing communication throughout the decision-making process. Her role further strengthens Living Your Choice’s expanding presence throughout South Carolina and the coastal Southeast.Families in Myrtle Beach seeking independent living, assisted living, or memory care options can now benefit from Janet’s extensive knowledge, compassionate guidance, and deep commitment to improving the senior-living experience.To learn more about Janet A. Hudson or to connect with a senior living counselor in the Myrtle Beach area, visit:

