Daily Session Report for Monday, January 27, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, January 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 27, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:26 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.

 

The House of Representatives observed a moment of silence in honor of the memory of the Honorable Matt Gergely of Mckeesport,

who faithfully served as the representative of the 35th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Communications Received

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

January 27, 2025

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Dan Miller elected to the Intergovernmental Affairs & Operations Committee.

 

Sincerely,

 

Rep. Dan Miller

Chair

Committee on Committees

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

January 27, 2025

 

Resolved that,

 

Mike Jones resigns as a member of the Health Committee

Brad Roae is elected a member of the Health Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Rep. Tina Pickett

Chair

Committee on Committees

 

The Chair submitted for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 35th Legislative District which was filed with the

Secretary of the Commonwealth on January 21, 2025.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 9             From Education as Committed

 

HB 190        From Education as Amended

HB 201        From Education as Committed

HB 277        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 240        From Transportation as Committed

HB 257        From Transportation as Committed

HB 297        From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, January 28, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

