Daily Session Report for Monday, January 27, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, January 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 27, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:26 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.

The House of Representatives observed a moment of silence in honor of the memory of the Honorable Matt Gergely of Mckeesport,

who faithfully served as the representative of the 35th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Communications Received

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

January 27, 2025

Resolved that,

Representative Dan Miller elected to the Intergovernmental Affairs & Operations Committee.

Sincerely,

Rep. Dan Miller

Chair

Committee on Committees

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

January 27, 2025

Resolved that,

Mike Jones resigns as a member of the Health Committee

Brad Roae is elected a member of the Health Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Rep. Tina Pickett

Chair

Committee on Committees

The Chair submitted for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 35th Legislative District which was filed with the

Secretary of the Commonwealth on January 21, 2025.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 9 From Education as Committed

HB 190 From Education as Amended

HB 201 From Education as Committed

HB 277 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 240 From Transportation as Committed

HB 257 From Transportation as Committed

HB 297 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.