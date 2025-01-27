Daily Session Report for Monday, January 27, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, January 27 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 27, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:26 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Curry.
The House of Representatives observed a moment of silence in honor of the memory of the Honorable Matt Gergely of Mckeesport,
who faithfully served as the representative of the 35th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Communications Received
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
January 27, 2025
Resolved that,
Representative Dan Miller elected to the Intergovernmental Affairs & Operations Committee.
Sincerely,
Rep. Dan Miller
Chair
Committee on Committees
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
January 27, 2025
Resolved that,
Mike Jones resigns as a member of the Health Committee
Brad Roae is elected a member of the Health Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Rep. Tina Pickett
Chair
Committee on Committees
The Chair submitted for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 35th Legislative District which was filed with the
Secretary of the Commonwealth on January 21, 2025.
Communications Received From the Senate
HR 9 From Education as Committed
HB 190 From Education as Amended
HB 201 From Education as Committed
HB 277 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 240 From Transportation as Committed
HB 257 From Transportation as Committed
HB 297 From Transportation as Committed
This is not an official record of the day's legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
