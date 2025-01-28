SonarX Announces Collaboration with FTSE Russell to Power a Bold Expansion into the Digital Asset Economy

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SonarX, a leading provider of blockchain data infrastructure, today announces its collaboration with global index provider, FTSE Russell, as they continue expanding their index capability in the digital asset space. FTSE Russell will now have access to over 100 blockchains, covering millions of digital assets as well as bespoke data curation for network fundamentals, token supply, staking, DeFi, and more. SonarX was selected for this transformation based on expansive coverage, ultra-high data quality and white-glove support. FTSE Russell will use this data to power innovative new digital asset index and data products. This association represents a major leap forward in the integration of blockchain data into traditional financial data structures.This move reflects FTSE Russell’s commitment to shaping the future of financial markets with blockchain-powered innovation. Leveraging SonarX’s robust datasets, FTSE Russell will develop cutting-edge, data-driven financial indices designed to meet the growing demand of the investment community."Indices are the cornerstone of efficient financial markets, and high-quality data is the foundation on which they are built. We are proud to support FTSE Russell’s bold expansion into the digital asset ecosystem," said Jesse Bornstein, Global Head of Business Development at SonarX. "This collaboration sends a strong signal to the industry, highlighting the growing importance and maturity of investment thinking in this space."“We selected SonarX to assist us in developing our on-chain data capabilities to better serve the needs of our institutional client base,” said Kristen Mierzwa, Head of Digital Assets at FTSE Russell, an LSEG business. “SonarX offers comprehensive chain and asset coverage, coupled with high quality data. Their deep expertise in data engineering and blockchain data, combined with exceptional white-glove support, made them the clear choice to power continued expansion in the digital asset ecosystem.”A key focus of this collaboration is FTSE Russell’s development of innovative digital asset products tailored to the evolving needs of institutional investors. By integrating SonarX’s reliable blockchain data, FTSE Russell aims to provide transparent, reliable, and trackable, opportunities for market participants to invest in the rapidly growing digital asset economy.About SonarX:SonarX is a collective of financial industry experts & world class data engineers on a mission to tackle the most pressing problems in blockchain data.SonarX is the ultimate solution for indexed blockchain data. Offering industry-leading support for over 100 chains, a robust data quality framework, GDPR & SOC 2 compliance, scalable pricing, and cutting- edge big data architecture, we've quickly become the go-to choice for financial institutions, enterprises, and blockchain companies in need of comprehensive, high- quality on-chain data.

