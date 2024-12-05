AWS Partners With SonarX To Power Blockchain Data Innovation

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SonarX, the leading blockchain data infrastructure platform, is thrilled to announce it has partnered with AWS along with the teams at Base, Arbitrum, Provenance Blockchain, Aptos, and Ripple to bring high-quality, indexed on-chain datasets to AWS’s Open Data program. SonarX and AWS are positioned at the forefront of blockchain innovation, offering free, public access to comprehensive blockchain datasets while the chain foundations are providing their ecosystems a powerful public utility.SonarX will provide meticulously curated indexed datasets across multiple blockchains, publicly available via AWS S3 buckets. These datasets will be maintained by SonarX's proprietary Data Quality Framework to ensure accuracy, consistency, and completeness, meeting today’s strict demands from data consumers."Data is the foundation of everything, so we are honored that AWS chose SonarX to power their Blockchain Open Data products. Their decision to partner with us is a testament to our data quality, breadth of coverage, reliability, and the overall robustness of our data infrastructure. It is an exciting time in our industry when you have the world's largest cloud provider significantly increase its commitment to the space. It's another strong signal that the mass adoption of blockchain is closer than ever." said Jesse Bornstein, Global Head of Business Development of SonarX.AWS is expanding its Web3 footprint, with SonarX-powered datasets. This development represents a significant leap in blockchain data accessibility and reflects the growing investment by major cloud providers in the blockchain industry.Details of this collaboration were unveiled at AWS’s flagship re:Invent 2024 conference, which highlighted the integration of SonarX’s data capabilities into AWS’s Web3 ecosystem. Blockchain foundations and their entire ecosystems will benefit as access to this data will unlock further use cases and thus drive further adoption."We’re proud that AWS has chosen SonarX to partner with on their blockchain Open Data program. This is a clear reflection of the team's hard work in building the industry's best data infrastructure. AWS’s decision to plant a bigger flag in blockchain marks a pivotal moment for the space and we are excited to support this progress. We are really excited for what this means for the entire industry. We are equally as excited to work with a diverse group of blockchains capturing the most prevalent use cases which have accelerating adoption including RWAs, Decentralized Finance, Scaling, Payments, and SocialFi." said Patrick Kim, Founder and CEO of SonarX."We are still in Web3 and continuing to invest in it. We are here to help you make Web3 Decisions and have gathered the best practices that we are happy to share." said Arvind Raghu, Principal Specialist at AWS during the live announcement at re:Invent, adding "This week we added support for 5 more chains, we didn't do this by ourselves, this was enabled by our partner SonarX. SonarX provides access to 70+ chains with assurance of their data quality framework and enterprise ready infrastructure."SonarX, AWS, and the chain foundations seek to deliver significant benefits to the industry, including free access to high-quality historical blockchain datasets through AWS Open Data, empowering developers and enterprises with reliable resources for innovation. By facilitating the creation of Web3 applications with accessible, trustworthy data from SonarX, it strengthens the developer ecosystem while setting a new standard for data integrity.About SonarX:SonarX is a collective of financial industry experts & world class data engineers on a mission to tackle the most pressing problems in blockchain data.SonarX is the ultimate solution for indexed blockchain data. Offering industry-leading support for over 70 chains, a robust data quality framework, GDPR & SOC 2 compliance, scalable pricing, and cutting- edge big data architecture, we've quickly become the go-to choice for financial institutions, enterprises, and blockchain companies in need of comprehensive, high- quality on-chain data.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.