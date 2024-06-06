Sonrisa Officially Launches Nationwide with New Award-Winning Puerto Rican Rum
NEW YORK, NY, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonrisa Premium Puerto Rican Rum is proud to officially announce its nationwide launch and celebrate the prestigious accolades earned by all three of its expressions at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). Sonrisa’s Reserva, Oro Especial, and Platino have each been recognized in the competitive rum category, establishing Sonrisa as a distinguished name in the premium spirits market.
Sonrisa’s Reserva earned a coveted gold medal, underscoring the brand’s commitment to excellence and craftsmanship. “I love rum, but great rum is hard to find at most bars, restaurants and retail… Sonrisa aims to change that. We haven't seen the 'premiumization' of rum as we have in other spirits categories. Sonrisa will do for rum what Patron and ultimately Casamigos did for tequila, and single malts did for Scotch Whiskey." said Jae Goodman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Sonrisa.
Sonrisa is co-owned by notable Puerto Rican figures, including Fat Joe, Yandel, and Martín Maldonado. However, instead of being positioned as a ‘celebrity brand’, Sonrisa is dedicated to elevating the perception of rum to rival the finest whiskies and tequilas. "It’s not just about selling a super-premium world-class rum, it’s about giving back to the island of Puerto Rico — particularly Puerto Rican small businesses — with every bottle sold,” says Orlando Baeza, Sonrisa’s Chief Marketing Officer. "We created a foundation – 'From Puerto Rico, For Puerto Rico’ – where we donate $1 for every bottle sold to small businesses on the island to do our part to help ensure that the citizens in Puerto Rico get the help they need and deserve.” Says Sonrisa Co-Founder and Co-CEO Shareef Malnik.
Sonrisa is thrilled to announce its availability in 32 states, enhanced by the launch of a new e-commerce platform. This development allows consumers to conveniently order Sonrisa Rum online and have it delivered directly to their doorsteps. “We are particularly excited that customers are now able to order directly from our website for delivery to their front door,” remarked Shareef Malnik, Co-CEO of Sonrisa.
Currently, Sonrisa is available in select fine restaurants, bars, and retail stores in Florida, Nevada, and New York, with plans for further expansion throughout 2024.
For more information, visit sonrisarum.com.
About Sonrisa Puerto Rican Rum:
Headquartered in Miami, produced in Puerto Rico, and bottled in the U.S., Sonrisa Premium Puerto Rican Rum is dedicated to producing premium rum that celebrates the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of Puerto Rico. Founded by hospitality and finance entrepreneur Shareef Malnik, and world-renowned marketing and entertainment executive Superconnector Studios Founder & CEO Jae Goodman, alongside award-winning CMO Orlando Baeza, Sonrisa began with a deep commitment to quality and community, offering a range of exceptional rums that are perfect for sipping and mixing in cocktails. Through its foundation, 'From Puerto Rico, For Puerto Rico,' Sonrisa supports the island’s small businesses and communities with every bottle sold. The brand is now distributed nationally by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and in Tennessee by Best Brands.
