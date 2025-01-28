Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 27, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 27 include the following:

Monday, January 27 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster, and Lt. Gov. Evette attended the South Carolina Civic Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, January 29 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to AMIkids Legislative Day, Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will deliver his 2025 State of the State address, State House, House Chambers, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 30 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina National School Choice Week Capitol Celebration, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, January 31 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Rock Hill Miracle Park, Final Phases Groundbreaking, 1005 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, S.C.

Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women's Winter Board of Directors Meeting, Seawell's, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 21 included:

Tuesday, January 21

1:20 PM: Agency call.

3:31 PM: Emergency management call.

3:39 PM: Agency call.

4:36 PM: Agency call.

5:24 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional delegation.

Thursday, January 23

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference announcing the nomination of Jake Gadsden, Jr. as Director of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the WP Rawl 100th anniversary and ribbon cutting for newly sponsored farm exhibit, Edventure Children’s Museum, 211 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, January 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.