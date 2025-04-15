FAYAT Group expanding Fairfield County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – FAYAT Group (FAYAT), a producer of road equipment, today announced it is expanding its Road Equipment Division operations in Fairfield County. The company’s $13.7 million investment will create 75 new jobs.

Founded in France in 1957, FAYAT, through its Road Equipment Division, produces and assembles equipment for all steps of the road lifecycle – asphalt production, application, compaction, road maintenance, sweeping, cold milling, stabilization and recycling – as well as airport vehicles. The company operates in 170 countries and has more than 23,000 employees worldwide.

Located at 321 Blue Granite Parkway in Ridgeway, FAYAT will construct a new 100,000-square-foot parts distribution facility to improve its aftersales support for customers throughout North America. The expansion will also allow FAYAT to increase its localization of production for road machinery at an existing facility in Fairfield County.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the FAYAT team should contact Michelle Tobin (michelle.tobin@bomag.com).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“FAYAT moved its BOMAG North American headquarters to Fairfield County just over 10 years ago to leverage several strategic benefits – being close to port of entry, proximity to an air hub for spare parts distribution, and offering the opportunity for year-round sales and service training – for the purpose of being closer to and better serving our customers. The fact that FAYAT is once again investing in Fairfield County by nearly doubling its footprint is testament to the successful implementation of this decision and the talent and dedication of the workforce.” -FAYAT Road Equipment Division General Manager Rob Mueckler

“FAYAT Group’s investment once again proves that South Carolina provides existing businesses with the resources needed to find continued success. We celebrate the company’s partnership and decision to create 75 new jobs in the Fairfield County community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud to see FAYAT Group continuing to invest in our state and our people. FAYAT’s $13.7 million expansion in Fairfield County is a testament to the company’s commitment to South Carolina. Congratulations to FAYAT and Fairfield County on the new opportunities this announcement will create.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“FAYAT Group has been a long-time partner for Fairfield County. We are excited to announce the evolution and strengthening of this partnership, with FAYAT Group’s expansion of its Fairfield County facility. We look forward to future expansions and the continued economic development growth in Fairfield County.” -Fairfield County Council Chairman Clarence Gilbert

"Our favorite news is when a company already thriving in the central region of South Carolina achieves such success that expansion becomes a necessity. Today, we celebrate FAYAT Group, which, since its 2014 announcement in Fairfield County, has thrived in a supportive ecosystem that fosters growth. This success is marked by the creation of 75 new jobs and a significant $13.7 million capital investment, reinforcing their commitment to our region's economic vitality." -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

FIVE FAST FACTS