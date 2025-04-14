Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, April 14, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, April 14, 2025, includes the following: Monday, April 14 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Honoring the Brave – Thank You to the Carolina Forest Wildfires First Responders event, Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Avenue N, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

