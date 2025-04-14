Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,973 in the last 365 days.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, April 14, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, April 14, 2025, includes the following: 

Monday, April 14 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Honoring the Brave – Thank You to the Carolina Forest Wildfires First Responders event, Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Avenue N, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, April 14, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more