Landmarks Lit Yellow for Holocaust Remembrance Day

In recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State landmarks will be lit yellow this evening in honor of the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

“On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember the six million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime,” Governor Hochul said. “80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, we must honor the memories of those taken from us by standing up to antisemitic hate wherever it rears its ugly head.”

Landmarks to be lit include: