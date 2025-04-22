On Earth Day, $60 Million for Green Resiliency Grants

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $60 million in Environmental Bond Act funding for the next round of Green Resiliency Grants. The program supports vital stormwater management and resilient infrastructure projects in flood-prone communities across New York State. This action advances Governor Hochul’s comprehensive clean water and resiliency agenda to protect New Yorkers from extreme weather, while making these projects more affordable to minimize the financial impact on local ratepayers.

“On Earth Day, we're reminded that New Yorkers are on the front lines of increasingly dangerous and frequent extreme weather events,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment helps prepare and protect our homes, neighborhoods and families when disaster strikes — all while creating more good-paying jobs. This is how we fight for the future New Yorkers deserve.”

The $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 continues to deliver historic investments to safeguard water quality, reduce pollution, strengthen resiliency and create green jobs.

Governor Hochul launched the Green Resiliency Grant program in 2024, awarding $60 million to 13 transformational projects across the State in the inaugural round. Building on the success of the 2024 program, the second round will prioritize projects offering significant risk reduction, helping communities build storm-ready infrastructure that provides long-term solutions and stability.

Green infrastructure projects provide benefits such as:

Safer, more resilient communities by managing stormwater to mitigate flooding and better protect our homes and businesses.

by managing stormwater to mitigate flooding and better protect our homes and businesses. Cleaner water and air by reducing and treating stormwater at the source.

by reducing and treating stormwater at the source. Cooler cities by reducing urban heat island effect to create a more comfortable environment.

reducing urban heat island effect to create a more comfortable environment. Thriving ecosystems by restoring habitats to bring nature back to communities.

by restoring habitats to bring nature back to communities. Vibrant communities by encouraging economic development, revitalizing neighborhoods and enhancing recreational opportunities.

The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation will open the grant round on May 1. Applications, guidance, and webinar information will be available on EFC’s website. Any community that needs help with its project is encouraged to reach out to EFC’s Community Assistance Teams.

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Families shouldn’t have to live with the fear of flooding every time it rains. With Governor Hochul’s support through the Green Resiliency Grant program, we’re giving communities the tools they need to build safer neighborhoods, cleaner waterways, and a stronger local economy. These investments don’t just build vital resilient infrastructure—they protect New Yorkers, restore peace of mind, and create jobs. This is resilience in action.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The Green Resiliency Grant program is another example of how the historic Clean Air, Clean Water and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act and Governor Hochul are making sustained and generational investments to protect and strengthen New York's flood-prone communities. The $60 million grants announced today will provide significant support for local governments to implement transformative green infrastructure projects that will help make their communities more resilient to extreme weather caused by climate change across New York State.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “These new climate resiliency grants announced by Governor Hochul will allow local municipalities across the state to identify climate-smart projects that will ensure the health and safety of our residents. The partnership of the governor and state legislature in building more resilient communities shows the need to address the impacts of the climate crisis head-on while also creating good green jobs and protecting the environment.”

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “As climate change continues to intensify extreme weather patterns, we must make investments statewide to prepare for this new reality. Not only will this essential funding help protect our communities’ homes and infrastructure but will also help to mitigate the discharge of untreated stormwater into our waterways. I look forward to seeing these grants make a difference around the state.”

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With an additional $500 million proposed for clean water infrastructure in Governor Hochul’s FY26 Executive Budget, New York will have invested a record $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017.