Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Announces Chobani to Make the Nation’s Largest Investment Ever in a Natural Food Production Facility in the Mohawk Valley

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Chobani — a next generation food and beverage company originally known for its high-quality Greek yogurt — has chosen New York State's Mohawk Valley as the location for the nation’s largest investment in natural food manufacturing after a competitive nationwide search. Chobani, which opened its first U.S. plant in 2005 in New York, will build a 1.4 million square foot, $1.2 billion facility in Rome, Oneida County, capable of producing over one-billion pounds of high-quality dairy products per year. The expansion will add more than 1,000 jobs to the region and nearly double Chobani's total New York State workforce.

B-ROLL of the Governor participating in the groundbreaking ceremony can be found on YouTube and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page has photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Well, I told a lot of people I was going to Rome today. Some were a little surprised when I told them it was not Rome, Italy to honor the life of Pope Francis, who I was privileged to meet just a few months ago and to honor him, but also to be there for his burial. And I said, “No, I'm going to another Rome — a different Rome — a place of rebirth and renewal.” And that is what today is all about.

Celebrating not just what we're doing here in this amazing city on a property that once housed and trained thousands of people who are in our armed services, but a place where we're going to have new beginnings. And I love this opportunity to talk to you about why this state is so extraordinary, because I know there's a man named Hamdi who knows it as well.

And Hamdi, when I think about the journey that you came on — someone just with that hope in his heart and that dream, that American dream, and was it possible to live it again? And back in 2005 when he found his place, he could have gone anywhere in America, but he came to New York, Upstate — New Berlin. And what you built there is an enormous source of pride for all of us.

Every single one of us, as I've seen your growth, I visited your facilities. I visited you in New York at your amazing new headquarters there, but also the values that you've brought to this job – the importance of the immigrant experience, how you honor that because it was what lifted your family into incredible circumstances, lifted the lives of others.

But I was really touched when I was visiting, and I heard about how some of your executives would drive all the way up to Utica and bring back people — some of the refugees looking for a new life, a new beginning, and you made them part of the Chobani family that touched my heart. And as the Governor of a state that is built by the immigrant experience at a time when many of them are denigrated. I thank you for all you have done to make that immigrant American experience so extraordinary for many. Hamdi, I want to thank you and your family for being here today.

This is about a product that is known all across the nation. A product that is looking for a place to even expand and to enhance its opportunities. And why would this happen in New York? Why? Now, we are in competition. I will tell you this.

Empire State Development, and I'm joined by members of my administration, Hope Knight is here. I want to recognize her, the Head of Empire State Development. The greatest champion of our farm community, Richard Ball, our Commissioner of Agriculture. Roberta Reardon, our Commissioner of Labor has joined us, as well as many elected officials. I know they were recognized earlier, our members of Congress and our leaders in county and local government.

But this is not about people in elective office, it's about the people who do the hard work. And when I think about the origins of the products that go into this incredible yogurt, and its other products, it starts with the dairy farmers. And I want to celebrate the dairy farmers of New York State because I believe in them. I believe in them, and they work so hard.

I know this because I come from a long line of dairy farmers in Ireland. My family lived off the land. They had me help milk the cows and I didn't mean to leave the gate open and have them all walk away one night. I really did not mean that I have to apologize to my relatives all the time.

But also, I've been to the farms. I know their struggles and what I'm trying so hard to do is make them believe that this is the state where they can continue to prosper despite all the extra costs they're dealing with — the tariffs and how the cost of shavings in the stalls has gone up exponentially almost overnight because they came in from Canada. They have a lot of challenges. I had a round table recently. But they also know when a place like Chobani continues to invest or we were successful in landing North America's largest processing facility for dairy processing, which is going to be further down the road, this is an investment that was extraordinary and it builds a whole ecosystem. We support our farmers, we support our businesses and Upstate is the place that it’s all happening.

But there is news I'm about to announce, which I even think those who were just optimistic about New York but weren't sure we'd win this and we fought hard, right, Hamdi? There are other states that tried to lure you away. No. No. We weren't going to let that happen. We are competitive here in New York. So we started the conversations last summer and I'm so proud. I could not believe when I got the call that said “We, Chobani, will invest in New York State even more because New York is number one.” Thank you so much for this decision.

But number one in what? Let's talk about the number one. Let's talk about a $1 billion investment here in Upstate New York — $1 billion. Let's talk about 1 million square feet going to be built right here in this great facility, 1 million square feet. Let's talk about 1,000 new jobs, full-time jobs, right here in the facility.

So yes, we are number one, and that is the number I'll always associate with this extraordinary day to have this processing, which will be the number one natural food processing facility in America. It's happening right here, my friends, and I could not be prouder to make this announcement, to give new hope to those who've been fighting for a long time to protect jobs, 1,500 construction jobs or can't wait to see them get to work as well. But this is a new day.

And I'll tell you this, anybody who bets against New York State is betting wrong and you're going to lose. This is the state where it's happening. Manufacturing is back. Optimism is back. Jobs are up. There is a feeling of energy like we've never seen before, and it all comes down to places like this happening all over.

So Hamdi, I want to thank you for believing in us the way we believe in you. We believe in you. We know this is just the beginning and I've got plenty of space for more expansions after this one. You ready for that? I'm always thinking about the next step. Hope Knight, are we ready to help them out again? Well, we helped out this facility — $23 million to get this property ready for development; we got it done.

I want to thank members of my team. Also, our investment in the jobs you'll be creating; $75 million of support from the State because when you create jobs, we're going to make it worth your while to do it right here in New York. So ladies and gentlemen, this is part of the rebirth of our state, a rebirth of Upstate New York, a rebirth of business and a rebirth of the belief in greater days that lie ahead — are you with me in this belief? We can get it done right here in Upstate New York, right here in Rome, right here in Oneida County, and thank leaders like Hamdi for his investment and belief in us. Thank you so much.

I've got something to present to you, Hamdi, if you're willing to come on up here for one minute. A lot of people give people boring things, like a key to a city — no offense, mayors; I know you like to do things like that — but I've got a spoon to the State, alright? How about this?

And it is the absolute truth that a day does not go by when I pack my lunch to go wherever I'm going for the State, I have not one but two Chobani yogurts. I look forward to continuing with the new products as well. I told them I want something that tastes like a hot fudge sundae next. Are you going to do that for me? Let's get it done. Alright. Hot fudge sundaes, let's go.