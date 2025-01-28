Whispp uses AI to enable face-to-face conversations for people with vocal cord disabilities

Whispp's Live Conversation features in the app Whispp enables people with voice disabilities to speak again

At ATIA, Dutch company Whispp will demo its new AI-powered feature that enables those with voice challenges to speak in real time, even in noisy environments

It's an honor to present this new feature. Whispp's vision is to help the millions who want to be heard and the ATIA is helping make that a reality. The future is bright for assistive technology.” — Joris Castermans, Founder & CEO of Whispp

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whispp, the Dutch assistive voice technology startup already using AI to help thousands with voice disabilities, has made a significant upgrade to its technology. Whispp’s app has helped people with vocal cord disabilities and other voice challenges speak with their natural voice on phone and video calls in real time. Now, the new Live Conversations feature will greatly expand the use cases for Whispp, enabling people to use it while talking face-to-face, even in noisy environments. Founder Joris Castermans will be presenting a live demo of Whispp’s capabilities at the Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATIA) in Orlando – Saturday, February 1 from 9:50 AM - 10:10 AM EST at the Product Demo Center, Central Atrium – AAC-184.300 million people worldwide who struggle with voice challenges. To date, Whispp’s assistive voice technology has been a breakthrough for the more than 10,000 users who have downloaded the app. It converts whispered and vocal cord-impaired speech into a person’s clear and natural voice in real time. This benefits people who stutter severely, since they speak more fluently while whispering, and people with vocal-cord disabilities after laryngeal cancer or vocal cord paralysis. But while Whispp has been consistently making phone and video calls easier, there was still a need to reproduce speech face-to-face, especially in noisy environments such as restaurants, sporting events and other social gatherings like parties. Here’s a video of how Whispp works. “It is an honor to present this new Live Conversations feature at the ATIA,” says Whispp CEO Joris Castermans. “The entire vision of Whispp is to help the millions of those who want to be heard around the world and the ATIA is dedicated to helping make that a reality. I hope this new feature shows how bright the future is for assistive technology.”The Live Conversations feature reproduces the same kind of clear, natural speech that Whispp creates on phone and video calls, but with even lower latency, meaning that there is no need to break up a conversation while waiting for the app to translate – rather its nearly immediate, bring an ease and comfort back to face-to-face communication. This means that anyone using this feature will be able to have a conversation anywhere utilizing a synthesized version of their natural speech with the intended intonation and emotion.The app continues to have a simple UX that’s intuitive for those 60+. The Whispp app is available for iOS in the App Store and for Android devices in Google’s Play Store About WhisppPowered by AI, Whispp's speech technology empowers millions of people who suffer from a voice disability or stutter severely with the ability to speak in their own natural voice, intended intonation and emotion in real-time. Whispp also enables phone and video calls with more privacy for those without voice disorders, so conversations are kept private without disturbing others.Founded in 2018, Whispp is a privately held company based in Leiden, The Netherlands. Follow Whispp on YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook or learn more at https://whispp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.