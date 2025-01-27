Calling all anglers: South Fork Clearwater River localized broodstock program kicks off again!

Hi folks! February is fast approaching, and that means another season of localized broodstock collection on the South Fork Clearwater River. Since 2010, Idaho Fish and Game has relied on assistance from the public to capture broodstock and help fuel the next generations of steelhead bound for our region.

Eligible steelhead will be brought to and spawned at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery, then released back into the South Fork Clearwater as smolts. In theory, this localized broodstock program will create fish that are more adapted to return to the South Fork Clearwater River and result in more robust runs in the future.

This year, we are incredibly excited to say that over 12,000 hatchery steelhead have passed over Lower Granite Dam that are bound for the South Fork Clearwater River. This is the largest return to the South Fork Clearwater River we have seen since the inception of our localized broodstock program. Needless to say, that is a lot of fish with their sights set on the South Fork, and we couldn’t have done it without your help!

This year, we will kick off tube deployment on Friday, Jan. 31. We will be collecting broodstock seven days a week until April or until our broodstock goals are met—whichever comes first. Anglers that are interested in participating just need to sign a volunteer form that staff will have with them, allowing them to handle and “tube” steelhead with an intact adipose fin.

If we don’t come talk to you first, you will certainly see us out and about each day, so stop by and get signed up!