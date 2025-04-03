The closure of a portion of Boise River WMA ended on April 1, but read this before you dust off your hiking boots

The portion of the Boise Front Segment of Boise River Wildlife Management Area, west of Highway 21, reopened to the public on April 1, following a months-long closure aimed at benefitting wintering big game and accommodate rehabilitation efforts following the Valley Fire.

Although this closure has been lifted, recreationists should be aware that several trails and roads on the Boise Front Segment will close again intermittently during April and early May in the interest of public safety, as Idaho Power crews will be running heavy equipment to work on the power line that runs from the West Highland Trailhead up to the archery range, then Highland Valley Road to Highway 21.

Idaho Power crews began preparation work on roads leading to power lines on April 3 and will continue to do so through May 1, when they intend to complete the replacement of crossarms. They anticipate the crossarm work will take around 8 hours, which will necessitate lots of Idaho Power staff activity in the area, again making recreational use of the area unsafe. Though weather may alter plans, it is expected that all roads and trails, as well as the archery range, will be open on May 3rd.

Closed roads and trails include Cobb Trail, West Highland Valley Road, East Highland Valley Road, and East Shaw Mountain Road.

“We understand people are itching to get out and use the WMA following the winter closure, but Idaho Power’s activities will likely create unsafe conditions for recreational users such that we ask for folks to bear with us for a little longer as this work takes place and use alternative access points and trails” said Regional Habitat Manager Brad Lowe.