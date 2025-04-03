Kids Creek Pond & Johnson Pond to be stocked with steelhead

Now’s a good time to grab the kids, your fishing gear, and head to a local fishing hole. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game's Pahsimeroi Hatchery will release 200 adult steelhead into Kids Creek Pond Thursday, April 3, followed by approximately 200 steelhead into Johnson Pond on Friday, April 4.

Kids Creek Pond is a small fishing pond in downtown Salmon known for good trout fishing. The pond received 300 catchable-size (10-12 inch) rainbow trout the last week of March and will be stocked again the week of April 7-11.

Johnson Pond is located on private land eight miles south of Salmon and is the largest (and newest) community fishing pond in the area. This pond is stocked regularly with rainbow trout and also offers Largemouth bass and sunfish fishing opportunities, particularly during the warmer months when these species are most active. Visitors are reminded that there is an active gravel mining operation on the southwest side of the pond, which is marked by a fenced closure boundary. Fish and Game asks the public to please act responsibly and respect the property boundaries and rules in place to ensure continued access.

The trout limit at these ponds is 6, all species combined. Hatchery steelhead caught in ponds are considered in the trout bag limit.

These waters are family-friendly, easy to access fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

For more information on nearby fishing spots geared toward families and the likelihood of catching fish, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/family-fishing-waters.