F&G offers tips to avoid conflicts as bears come out of hibernation this spring

Spring is a critical time for bears as they emerge from hibernation and search for food. Natural food sources can be scarce early in the season, making unsecured garbage, pet food, bird feeders, and other human-related attractants a significant temptation. If a bear becomes accustomed to unnatural foods, it can lead to conflicts between bears and humans.

Fish and Game recommends the following steps to avoid conflicts between humans and bears:

Living in Bear Country