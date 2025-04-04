F&G offers tips to avoid conflicts as bears come out of hibernation this spring
Spring is a critical time for bears as they emerge from hibernation and search for food. Natural food sources can be scarce early in the season, making unsecured garbage, pet food, bird feeders, and other human-related attractants a significant temptation. If a bear becomes accustomed to unnatural foods, it can lead to conflicts between bears and humans.
Fish and Game recommends the following steps to avoid conflicts between humans and bears:
Living in Bear Country
- Secure garbage in bear-resistant containers or store it indoors or in a hard-sided, locked building until the morning of pickup.
- Remove bird feeders completely, or only use them when bears are hibernating (November–March).
- Store pet food and livestock feed inside or in a hard-sided, locked building. Clean up any spilled food.
- Keep BBQ grills clean and store them in a secure location.
- Protect livestock, beehives, fruit trees, and compost with electric fencing.
