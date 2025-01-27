St Johnsbury/Multiple Offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A4000695
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 @ 1233 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 72 Moose River Drive, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct and Assault on a Protected Professional with Bodily Fluids(x2)
ACCUSED: Rebecca Sweeney
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: The Shelter at Moose River
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call regarding a female that was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the Shelter at Moose River in St Johnsbury. Troopers responded to the scene and identified Sweeney(39) was acting disorderly and refusing to leave after being told to do so. She was taken into custody, while being transported and at the barracks Sweeney assaulted a Trooper with bodily fluids. Further investigation revealed Sweeney had active conditions of release that she was violating. Sweeny was processed at the St Johnsbury barracks and lodged at NERCF for lack of $500 bail. She will be in Caledonia Criminal Court tomorrow 1/28/25 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Calledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
