St Johnsbury/Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A4000695

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 @ 1233 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 72 Moose River Drive, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct and Assault on a Protected Professional with Bodily Fluids(x2)

ACCUSED: Rebecca Sweeney

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: The Shelter at Moose River

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call regarding a female that was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the Shelter at Moose River in St Johnsbury. Troopers responded to the scene and identified Sweeney(39) was acting disorderly and refusing to leave after being told to do so. She was taken into custody, while being transported and at the barracks Sweeney assaulted a Trooper with bodily fluids. Further investigation revealed Sweeney had active conditions of release that she was violating. Sweeny was processed at the St Johnsbury barracks and lodged at NERCF for lack of $500 bail. She will be in Caledonia Criminal Court tomorrow 1/28/25 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Calledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819