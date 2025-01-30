Bonnie Barchichat of Senior Comedy Afternoons, Re-Launches Postcard Campaign for Robin Williams Postage Stamp

Campaign Started in 2020 and again in 2023 goes for 3rd try to get Robin Williams Commemorative Stamp

We want to flood the Postal Service with postcards and let them know that the people want a Robin Williams stamp.” — Bonnie Barchichat

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonnie Barchichat, founder of Senior Comedy Afternoons, dedicated to bringing laughter and joy to seniors, is spearheading a postcard campaign to honor the late comedian Robin Williams with his own postal stamp. The campaign is directed towards the US Postal Service and aims to bring attention to Williams' impact on the world of comedy and his lasting legacy.

Bonnie Barchichat, is leading the charge for this campaign. Barchichat believes that Williams deserves to be recognized and remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry. "Lucy, W.C Fields, Laurel and Hardy, Groucho - these are all legendary comedians who have been honored with their own stamps. Why not Robin? He brought so much joy and laughter to people all over the world, and it's time for him to be recognized in this way," says Barchichat.

The postcards are to be directed to the Stamp Development Department at the US Postal Service, specifically to the Citizen's Stamp Advisory Committee. The address is 475 L'Enfant Plaza, SW, Room 3300, Washington, D.C. 20260. Barchichat encourages everyone to participate in this campaign and send in their postcards to show their support for Williams' stamp. "We want to flood the Postal Service with postcards and let them know that the people want a Robin Williams stamp. It's time for his legacy to be immortalized in this way," she adds.

The campaign has already gained traction on social media, with many fans and supporters sharing the news and sending in their postcards. Bonnie Barchichat hopes to gather enough support to catch the attention of the US Postal Service and make this campaign a success.

As we remember the late Robin Williams and his incredible talent, let us also come together to honor him with a postal stamp. Let's make this campaign a success and show the world that Williams' legacy will continue to bring laughter and joy for generations to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.