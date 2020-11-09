Senior Comedy Afternoons Now Offers Thanksgiving Treats for Zoomers

Comedy As A Side Dish Could Be Just What Your Thanksgiving Dinner Needs. Comedians Available To Do Mini-Shows At Your Table. Clean, Clever, Comedy!

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Comedy Afternoons is now introducing Comedy For Dessert, to go along with the pecan, apple or pumpkin pie. Tables from coast to coast can now be entertained on Zoom by our comedians on Thanksgiving Day and all throughout the Thanksgiving Weekend.

You can now invite a comedian to entertain and to liven things up. These days comedy might be just the thing amidst all the political dialogue that can sometimes get a bit tense. Zoom gatherings will be a lot more colorful this year with a comedian as a surprise dinner guest to add some spice, fun and levity.

Senior Comedy Afternoons will provide comedians to join your table ahead of time as laughter makes a great side dish. Comedians who travel the country, work the biggest stages, write for TV will now do a mini-show for families and their guests. The cost for a fifteen minute show is $100. Extra minute increments are also available. All customers need to do is provide their Zoom passcode and meeting ID and of course a requested time for your dinner table comic to drop in.

Senior Comedy Afternoons has been in business for 10 years and has been delivering “comedy seniors can relate to” at tasty lunch shows all around Southern California. But due to the Pandemic and the absence of in-person shows producer Bonnie Barchichat says that "this could be the next best thing as so many people are turning to Zoom to be with the ones they love and to enjoy other forms of entertainment and learning opportunities. So why not bring a comedian to your table if you can't go see them in person." Senior Comedy Afternoons has been talked about in the L.A. Times, the Orange County Register, AARP, in Foreign News Press, Ch 7 News, and CNN.

So, bring on the mashed potatoes, yams and turkey. Gobble, Gobble!

Laughter makes a great gift!