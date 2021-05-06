Bonnie Barchichat's Senior Comedy Afternoons Premieres 1st DVD in time for Mother's Day Holiday

Senior Comedians Perform For Senior Audiences; Makes For a Great Gift Item for Holiday or Any Day Also a Great Marketing Premium for Señior- Centric Companies

REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Comedy Afternoons has finally completed their first DVD entitled “The Best of Senior Comedy Afternoons”. Executive Producer Bonnie Barchichat could put it off no longer as the demand for her company’s comedy shows increased during the pandemic. It features 6 comedians, a musician & dancers and a Sing- A -Long too! The running time is 1:05 and is in color and shot over the course of ten years.

It’s a great gift item for grandma and grandpa and mom and dad. And would also be valuable to caregivers, social workers, psychologists and geriatricians to give to their patients. For assisted living communities it will make a wonderful gift item for touring prospective residents or for home health care companies as a nice welcoming gift. There are many applications to its marketing uses. It comes packaged with the “I Live to Laugh” button that is given out upon entering all Senior Comedy Afternoon live shows.

All of SCA’s comedians deliver clean and clever comedy that’ll have them in stitches! Many of Senior Comedy Afternoons comedians have appeared in Las Vegas, late night T.V. and comedy showrooms across the country, including the biggest, America’s Got Talent! Senior Comedy Afternoons has appeared on CNN, AARP, Ch 7 News and in many newspapers and websites around the globe.

Bonnie Barchichat created this company as a solution to make her mother who was 89 at the time enjoy herself, as comedy clubs for seniors were not invented yet and the humor was "blue-r" than necessary. She's entertained thousands of seniors over the course of 10 years and hopes to continue her live shows when its safe again to socialize!

The cost of the DVD is 19.95 plus shipping.

At 1:05 minutes it’s a wonderful opportunity to make people laugh!