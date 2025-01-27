City of Mandan hosts public input meeting for proposed improvements to downtown streets

MANDAN, N.D. – The City of Mandan will host a public input meeting on Monday, February 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss proposed improvements to downtown streets and avenues in Mandan.

The meeting will be held in the Community Room at the Morton Mandan Public Library located at 609 W Main Street in Mandan. The meeting will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The project consists of roadway and sidewalk reconstruction on First Street Northwest from Sixth Avenue Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest and extending one block north on Fifth Avenue Northwest and one block north and south on Fourth Avenue Northwest. Improvements include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades, storm sewer, water main replacement, curb and gutter, lighting, and landscape and streetscape improvements.

Representatives from the City of Mandan, and KLJ Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City’s website at www.cityofmandan.com/roadprojects.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by February 18 with “Public Input Meeting” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Brad Krogstad, KLJ Engineering 400 E Broadway Ave., Suite 600 Bismarck, ND 58501.

Email: DowntownMandan@kljeng.com.

The City of Mandan will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting. To request accommodations, contact City of Mandan, ADA Coordinator, HR Department, City of Mandan, 205 Second Avenue NW, Mandan, ND 58554, at 701-667-3217or hr@cityofmandan.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

