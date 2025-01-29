Allen Morris Company Launches Sales of Ponce Park

Allen Morris Ponce Park Allen Morris Ponce Park Allen Morris Ponce Park Allen Morris Ponce Park Allen Morris Ponce Park

Meyer Davis Studio & John Cunninghan of Zyscovich Architects-designed boutique mixed-use condominium will set new luxury standards for Coral Gables.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a City already renowned for its luxury residential, the Allen Morris Company , one of the most renown real estate firms in the Southeast U.S., today launched the sales of Ponce Park, Coral Gables, an ultra-luxury mixed-use, one-of-a-kind boutique condominium community. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will oversee condominium sales.Located at 3000 Ponce de Leon Blvd., at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Blvd. and University Drive, the eleven-story, 58-residence boutique enclave will also feature 30,000 sq ft of amenities including rooftop pools, jacuzzi, a fully appointed spa, and a fully staffed rooftop bar for residents. The program also includes 25,000 square feet of curated ground floor retail, including a world-renown restaurant that will anchor the project, all a few minutes’ walk from the famed Miracle Mile.To be located directly adjacent to Ponce Circle Park, the Allen Morris Company will contribute $2 million to help support enhancements and upgrades at the public park which will benefit all Coral Gables residents.Designed by the globally acclaimed John Cunningham of Zyscovich Architects, with interiors by New York-based Meyer Davis, Ponce Park’s design pays homage to the City’s rich Mediterranean influence while integrating contemporary elements and every imaginable amenity. Construction is scheduled to begin Q4 2025, with a late 2027 completion date.The two- to five-bedroom residences featuring 11’-12’ ceilings will range in size from 1,900 sq ft to 6,500 sq ft for penthouse residences featuring 12’ ceilings. Prices start at $2.4 million.Among the community’s numerous extraordinary features, its oversized 11’ deep balconies each appointed with a fully loaded Summer Kitchen. An ideal setting for hosting year-round gatherings.Complementing Ponce Park’s residential offerings is a full-service Sky Bar, artisanal café, doorman service and an adjacent Michelin Star restaurant.“Ponce Park will become a building of timeless elegance”, says W. A. Spencer Morris, President of the Allen Morris Company. “The structure is clad in the finest natural stones, with Venetian plaster accents and custom artisanal metal and wood details throughout, it is truly in a category of its own.”Ponce Park’s location is truly distinct, set among the pristinely landscaped streets of Coral Gables, the building will be perfectly European, with its interiors designed and curated by the acclaimed New York-based Meyer Davis. Timeless elegance will be Ponce Park’s legacy.Beyond the adjacent Ponce Circle Park, residents will enjoy private serene outdoor retreat areas within the property through thoughtfully designed landscaping.Additional features of the bespoke residences include private elevators, chef-grade kitchens, Italian wood cabinetry, double waterfall Italian stone countertops, and premium appliances, including Sub-Zero, Wolf, and La Cornue. Ponce Park’s smart home technology and cutting-edge automation will be unparalleled, melding artistry with innovation.“Ponce Park is an iconic expression that will become the new Southern Gateway to Coral Gables. The artful composition, massing detailing, and refined materiality of the building will make it a celebrated and cherished landmark for generations to come,” said John A. Cunningham, Managing Director, of Zyscovich Architects.“Our vision for Ponce Park was to craft a space that honors the essence of Coral Gables—its lush landscapes, timeless elegance, and vibrant community. Working with a developer who shares our passion for creating timeless, harmonious spaces, we have designed a destination where lush greenery, European-inspired details, and inviting pathways to come together to celebrate community, history, and the art of living beautifully,” adds Nancy Santorelli, Managing Director, Meyer Davis.“Ponce Park represents a rare opportunity to bring a truly transformative vision to life in the heart of Coral Gables,” said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “This project is a harmonious blend of timeless design, unparalleled luxury, and an extraordinary location. It offers buyers the chance to experience a level of exclusivity and elegance that will redefine urban living in one of the nation’s most coveted neighborhoods.”The sales center for Ponce Park will open in February, offering prospective buyers an exclusive look at the residences and amenities. For additional information on any facet related to Ponce Park, visit www.PoncePark.com , or contact Ena Espino of ONE Sotheby’s Int’l at ena@onesothebysrealty.com.###About Allen Morris Company:Allen Morris Company is one of the largest real estate firms in the Southeast U.S., specializing in office buildings, multi-family residential, hotels, mixed-use developments, leasing and brokerage, and property management. With offices in Miami and Atlanta, the Allen Morris Company has served its business and investment clients for 66 years. For more information, please visit www.allenmorris.com , or follow us on Instagram at @allenmorrisco.Media Contacts for Allen Morris Company:Israel Krepsikreps@krepspr.comAlba Moroamoro@krepspr.comKreps PR -- 786.374.3434

