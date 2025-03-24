His House Children’s Home to Plant 1,500 Pinwheels to Raise Awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

A sea of 1,500 blue pinwheels will be planted in recognition of the children living at His House Children’s Home, symbolizing hope and resilience

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, His House Children’s Home will host its April Pinwheel Ceremony on April 3, featuring the planting of 1,500 blue pinwheels, each symbolizing a child who has received care at His House after experiencing abuse, abandonment, or neglect.The blue pinwheel serves as a symbol of hope, reflecting the joyful and carefree childhood that every child deserves. Last year alone, nearly 1,000 children found refuge at His House, and this annual ceremony reinforces the organization’s commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment for vulnerable children.“This pinwheel garden is a reminder of the resilience of the children we serve and the unwavering dedication of our community in protecting them,” said Silvia Smith-Torres, Executive Director of His House Children‘s Home. “Every pinwheel represents a life impacted by our mission, and we are grateful to our staff, foster parents, donors and volunteers for helping us provide the love and support these children need to heal.”The April Pinwheel Ceremony is part of His House’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about child abuse prevention and advocate for the well-being of children in need.

