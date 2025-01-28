RealReports Continues Nationwide Growth with Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® Partnership

RealReports partners with GEPAR Tony Delgado (CEO, GEPAR) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

GEPAR Members Enter 2025 Real Estate Arena Armed With AI-Powered, Data Supertool

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, a pioneering proptech company has officially partnered with the Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® to provide their AI-powered property advisor, lead generator, and risk mitigator to GEPAR’s 3,000 member agents. This is RealReports’ second client announcement in January and first collaboration in Texas; a clear signal of their rapidly growing national footprint.

GEPAR members now have access to RealReports’ suite of tools designed to empower them to deliver exceptional value to clients and drive business growth in an increasingly competitive real estate market. “RealReports is in a league of its own,” said Tony Delgado, CEO of GEPAR. “They bring it all–comprehensive property information, cutting-edge AI, and an intuitive platform that supercharges our members at every crucial step of their workflow.”

RealReports has assembled property data from over 60 trusted providers to deliver the most in-depth corpus of information for over 140 million U.S. properties. The platform covers essential property details like permit records, tax history, and zoning information, timely topics such as wildfire risk ratings and flood insurance costs, and niche subjects including opportunity zones, HUD programs/eligibility, and proximity to Formerly Used Defense Sites, power plants, coal mines, etc.

RealReports has built an AI property advisor called Aiden to power each report to make this immense data repository useful for its real estate agent users. Agents can ask Aiden any question they have about a property by text or voice. In seconds, Aiden will analyze the hundreds of thousands of data points in the report and provide a thoughtful, actionable response.

“Real estate data suffers from three key problems,” said James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports. “It’s fragmented, dated, and too much of it. We created RealReports to give agents a robust, high-fidelity source of truth for property information. Data is only valuable if you know what to do with it. Our AI, Aiden, does all the heavy lifting, eliminating the need for painstaking research and instead providing agents with the answers they need, when needed for more strategic, informed decision-making.”

Aiden’s abilities don’t stop there. The AI property advisory can also ingest photos and documents to augment its sophisticated information analysis. For the latter, Aiden will scan any property document and provide an overview of all the relevant details. Aiden goes a step further with certain documents. For example, when an agent uploads an inspection report, Aiden will parse out all the suggested projects from the inspection and provide a contractor-level quote for all needed repairs and renovations, including a breakdown of parts, labor, and services.

“There’s a lot of buzz around AI in real estate, but most of what’s out there amounts to little more than writing listing descriptions or searching for homes with natural language,” added Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports. “We’ve created the first holistic real estate AI that supercharges an agent’s end-to-end process. It helps you assemble listing presentations, prepare for buyer strategy meetings, streamline research before listing a property or submitting an offer, generate leads, reengage past clients, expedite document review, mitigate risk, and more. The best part is we’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

With this new partnership, GEPAR members are the first Texas-based agents to get access to RealReports’ innovative solutions. "This collaboration represents a major step forward into the next generation of real estate," said Tony Delgado. "We’re proud to equip our members with technology that sets them apart, increases their bottom line, and helps them navigate the complexities of the modern market."

RealReports continues to set a new standard for property data and technology by combining deep insights, advanced technology, and an effortless user experience. This partnership with GEPAR is one of several strategic expansions planned for the first quarter of 2025, as the company aims to transform how real estate professionals use data to drive results.

About RealReports™

RealReports is the AI property advisor for real estate agents to deliver value, grow sales, and mitigate risk. Each RealReport is powered by data from over 60 industry-leading providers for every property in the US, and Aiden, a sophisticated AI that answers any question, analyzes documents, and generates leads. Top MLSs and brokerages like PrimeMLS, Keyes, SFAR, Baird & Warner, Danberry Realtors, and Coldwell Banker Premier trust RealReports to provide their agents and their clients a consistent advantage in today’s competitive market.

About GEPAR

The Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® (GEPAR) is the largest Professional Trade Association in El Paso and is a leading force in organized real estate, dedicated to its members' success. Affiliated with the Texas REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®, GEPAR strives to provide its members with the tools they need to remain successful in an evolving industry.

