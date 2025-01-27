Attorney General Bailey Hauls China to Court for Unleashing COVID-19 on the World

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey finished his trial against China.

“Today, we hauled China into court to hold them accountable for unleashing COVID-19 on the world,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Missouri is the only state in the nation to file suit to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for causing and exacerbating COVID-19. Today was a great day: the judge was engaged in our arguments and asked detailed questions. We feel confident that we will collect on the $25 billion we’re demanding in damages. And if China refuses to pay up, we will seize Chinese assets instead.”

The Court today stated Attorney General Bailey presented “an abundance of uncontroverted evidence” that China harmed Missourians by unleashing COVID-19 on the world. The judge expressly shared he is inclined to rule in Missouri’s favor.

Missouri sued China in 2020 for causing and exacerbating the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically for thwarting the production, purchasing, and import and export of medical equipment, such as personal protective equipment (PPE), used in COVID-19 efforts. Attorney General Bailey is demanding remedies to the tune of $25 billion. To date, China has refused to appear in court, making a default judgment in Missouri’s favor likely.

The Court is expected to rule in the coming weeks.

The Eighth Circuit’s 2024 order handing Attorney General Bailey an early win against China can be viewed here.