Missouri Attorney General’s Office Assists Taney County in Securing Conviction in 32-Year-Old Cold Case

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office secured a conviction against Tony Wagner for one count of Forcible Rape: Aggravated and two counts of Assault in the First Degree for crimes committed more than 32 years ago.

“This conviction is a testament to the dedication of law enforcement and prosecutors who never gave up on seeking justice for these victims,” said Attorney General Bailey. “The Taney County Prosecutor’s Office led the way, and my office was proud to assist in ensuring this violent offender was brought to justice. No matter how much time has passed, we will continue to stand with victims and pursue justice in cold cases across Missouri.”

On August 15, 1992, two young women from Texas were hiking in the Henning State Conservation Area in Taney County, Missouri, when they were brutally attacked. An unknown man struck both victims on the head with a rock. One woman pretended to be dead before escaping to seek help, while the other was forcibly raped. Law enforcement later located her using a helicopter. Both women suffered severe injuries that had lasting effects on their lives.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an extensive investigation. The victims even appeared on America’s Most Wanted in hopes of identifying the assailant. Despite numerous leads, the case remained unsolved until forensic testing of evidence collected in 1992 provided a breakthrough.

In August 2022, genetic genealogy testing led investigators to new suspects, including Tony Wagner. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Fort Scott, Kansas, Police Department, conducted surveillance on Wagner and obtained discarded DNA. A lab analysis confirmed that Wagner’s DNA matched the sexual assault kit from 1992, conclusively identifying him as the perpetrator.

Following a trial, the jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before finding Wagner guilty of Forcible Rape: Aggravated and two counts of Assault in the First Degree. They recommended a sentence of Life Imprisonment for each conviction.

The Court is scheduled to sentence Wagner on July 11, 2025, in Taney County, Missouri.