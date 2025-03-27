Attorney General Bailey Issues Statement After Planned Parenthood Claims Constitutional Right to Traffic Missouri Minors for Abortions

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued the following statement after Planned Parenthood Great Plains filed a countersuit, claiming that Amendment 3 grants them a constitutional right to traffic minors across state lines to obtain abortions—without parental consent:

“Our children deserve to be protected—not trafficked across state lines for dangerous and clandestine abortion procedures at the hands of an organization that has repeatedly demonstrated its utter contempt for the law, parental rights, and safety of the women and children of Missouri. Missouri parents have the fundamental right to know what medical procedures are being performed on their children, and I will never stop fighting to defend them from Planned Parenthood’s relentless assault on their rights.

Planned Parenthood’s countersuit is a disgraceful attempt to twist the law into a shield for its reckless and immoral behavior. Opponents of Amendment 3 warned that it was a legal monstrosity that bad actors would exploit in order to terminate innocent children while putting women’s lives at risk. Planned Parenthood is taking it one step further by also undermining parental rights and exploiting young women. They should be ashamed.”

Planned Parenthood’s unlawful scheme was caught on camera, where representatives of Planned Parenthood admitted to fabricating fake doctors’ notes to pull minors out of school without the parents’ knowledge, transport them to abortion clinics for secret procedures, and send them back as if nothing had happened—completely bypassing parental consent.

Missouri law is clear: It is illegal to intentionally cause, aid, or assist a minor in obtaining an abortion in another state without parental consent. (§ 188.250, RSMo.) Planned Parenthood’s open defiance of this law proves once again that they are more than willing to trample parental rights, exploit vulnerable children, and flout the legal safeguards meant to protect them.

Read the original lawsuit here.