Attorney General Bailey Wins Lawsuit Against Jackson County Tax Assessor for Illegal Property Assessments

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced a major victory for Jackson County taxpayers as the court ruled in favor of the State on every single count in its lawsuit against the Jackson County Tax Assessor. This ruling affirms that Jackson County violated state law by illegally inflating property assessments, leading to undue tax burdens on residents.

“Today’s ruling ensures that the people of Jackson County will not be subjected to illegal tax hikes,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We will continue to fight for fairness and accountability to ensure local officials aren’t breaking the law and exploiting working Missouri families in Jackson County.”

The Court found that Jackson County violated state statute multiple times in its 2023 property assessments, including:

1. Failed to Conduct Proper Reviews – Jackson County used unreliable parcel-by-parcel reviews that did not accurately reflect 2023 property values.

2. Failed to Perform Required Inspections – The county did not conduct mandatory physical inspections for many homeowners facing a 15% or greater assessment increase.

3. Failed to Notify Homeowners – About 75% of affected property owners did not receive proper notice, preventing them from challenging their assessments.

4. Misled Homeowners on Interior Inspections – The county sent notices that misstated the law, giving property owners false information about their rights.

5. Provided Insufficient Time to Appeal – Notices were sent late, leaving homeowners little time to request inspections or file appeals.

6. Overcharged Property Owners – These failures resulted in incorrect tax assessments and undue financial burdens on residents.

This landmark ruling is more than just a legal victory—it has real consequences for Jackson County and its taxpayers. The decision obtained by the Attorney General’s Office empowers Jackson County residents as they seek justice in civil court and demand refunds for the excessive taxes they were forced to pay due to these illegal assessments.

This ruling reinforces the need for government accountability and ensures that Missouri property owners are treated fairly under the law. The Attorney General’s Office remains committed to protecting taxpayers and ensuring that no county unlawfully burdens its residents with improper taxation.

The Court’s full judgment can be read here.