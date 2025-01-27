Public can comment on big game season proposals Feb. 8 and attend upcoming public meetings
Big game seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its March 26 meeting in Boise. The application period for big game controlled hunts runs May 1 through June 5.
The public comment process will also include meetings hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below.
Public meeting schedule
Panhandle Region
Feb. 12, Bonners Ferry, 5–7 p.m., USFS Building, 6286 Main Street
Feb. 18, Kellogg, 5–7 p.m.: Shoshone County Fire District 2, 911 Bunker Avenue
Feb. 19, St. Maries, 5–7 p.m. Cormana Building,1100 W. Idaho Street
Feb. 20, Coeur d’Alene, 5–7 p.m. Fish and Game Panhandle Regional Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Avenue
Clearwater Region
Feb. 11, Moscow, 5–7 p.m., Latah County Fair Building, 1021 Harold Street
Feb. 13, Lewiston, 5–7 p.m., Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th Street
Feb. 18, Grangeville, 5–7 p.m., Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route
Feb. 20, Ahsahka, 5–7 p.m., Fish and Game Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe
Southwest Region – McCall
Feb. 10, Council, 6–8 p.m., Council Recreation Center, 107 Michigan Street
Feb. 12, McCall, 6–8 p.m., Fish and Game McCall Regional Office, 555 Deinhard Lane
Feb. 13, Weiser, 6–8 p.m., Weiser Vendome, 309 State Street
Southwest Region – Nampa
Feb. 11, Nampa, 6–8 p.m., Fish and Game Nampa Regional Office, 15950 N Gate Boulevard
Feb. 12, Mountain Home, 6–8 p.m., Mountain Home Junior High School, 1600 E. 6th S. Street
Magic Valley Region
Feb. 11, Hailey, 6–8 p.m., Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road
Feb. 12, Mountain Home, 6–8 p.m., Mountain Home Junior High School, 1600 E. 6th S. Street
Feb. 13, Burley, 6–8 p.m., Burley Best Western, 800 N Overland Avenue
Feb 18., Jerome, 6–8 p.m., Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 S. 417 East
Southeast Region
Feb. 10, Preston, 6–8 p.m., Larsen-Sant Library, 109 S. 1st East
Feb. 11, Montpelier, 6–8 p.m., Bear Lake Senior Citizen Center, 115 S. 4th Street
Feb. 13, Pocatello, 6–8 p.m., Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road
Feb. 18, American Falls, 6–8 p.m., City of American Falls Council Chambers, 550 N. Oregon Trail
Upper Snake Region
(coming soon)
Salmon Region
Feb. 10, Salmon, 5–7 p.m., Fish and Game Salmon Regional Office, 99 Hwy. 93 North
Feb. 21, Challis, 5–7 p.m., Community Event Center, 411 Clinic Road
