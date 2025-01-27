Senate Acts to Lower Utility Costs, Protect Ratepayers Across New York

Utility Hikes Economic Impact: This bill, S.1847, sponsored by Senator Leroy Comrie, would require the Public Service Commission to consider the economic impact of utility rates and charges when evaluating utilities’ proposed rate changes.

The Consumer Utility Protections During Investigations (CUPDI) Act: This bill, S.904, sponsored by Senator Kristen Gonzalez, would protect utility customers from service terminations and overdue charges while the Public Service Commission (PSC) investigates a utility. In addition, it requires customers to be notified when an investigation is taking place.

Limiting Estimated Billing: This bill, S.2182, sponsored by Senator Michelle Hinchey, requires utility companies to perform actual meter readings rather than estimated bills to ensure ratepayers are only charged for what they owe.

Strengthen Utility Storm Response and Compliance: This bill, S.1701, sponsored by Senator Shelley Mayer would incentivize better regulatory compliance by utilities through increased flexibility for the Public Service Commission to assess penalties on utilities for violations of the Public Service Law that relate to storm response and compliance, and to expand emergency response plan requirements.

Utilities to Adopt the Common Equity Ratio: This bill, S.1896, sponsored by Senator Shelley Mayer would require electric corporations, gas corporations, steam corporations and water-works corporations to use standardized return on equity calculations set by the Public Service Commission to ensure a fair and reasonable standard.

Limits Fixed Charges: This bill, S.1329, sponsored by Senator Kevin Parker, would direct the Department of Public Service to adjust each utility corporation's residential fixed charge upon such corporation's filing with the Department regarding rate schedule amendments, to recover only the fixed costs and operation and maintenance expenses directly related to metering, billing, service connections and the provision of customer service.

Establishing affordable payment plans for eligible utility customers: This bill, S.1330, sponsored by Senator Kevin Parker, would require utility companies to establish a statewide program to provide individuals who participate in various social services programs with affordable payment plans.

Establishing minimum standards for payment plans for eligible utility customers: This bill, S.1327, sponsored by Senator Kevin Parker, would require the Public Service Commission to set standards and eligibility requirements for affordable payment plans.

Home Energy Assistance Re-enrollment: This bill, S.1966, sponsored by Senator Chris Ryan, would require social services districts to automatically re-enroll eligible persons or households for the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP) if they remain eligible.