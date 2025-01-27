Montgomery County Council Meets on Jan. 28 to receive briefings on the Aiming for Zero Waste Initiative and implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future at MCPS

MARYLAND, January 27 - For Immediate Release: Monday, January 27, 2025

Also on Jan. 28: Proclamations recognizing Lunar New Year and the third annual Delta Day at the Montgomery County Council

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m., and the meeting will begin with two proclamations. The first, presented by Councilmember Kristin Mink, Council President Kate Stewart and County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize Lunar New Year. The second, presented by Councilmember Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Laurie-Anne Sayles, will recognize the third Annual Delta Day at the Montgomery County Council.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Current and Future Plans for Zero Waste in the County

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing from Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) representatives about the County’s Aiming for Zero Waste Initiative, which includes waste diversion initiatives and analysis of alternatives for the long-term disposal of waste. The initiative was created by then County Executive Leggett in May 2018. The purpose of the initiative is to manage solid waste materials in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, continue to provide exceptional, reliable and cost-effective solid waste materials management services to the County and modernize solid waste materials management systems.

District Council Session

Corrective Map Amendment (CMA) H-151, 12701 Piedmont Road (Parcels P541 and P594)

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Corrective Map Amendment (CMA) H-151, 12701 Piedmont Road. The 1982 Sectional Map Amendment, SMA G-352, implemented the zoning recommendations of the Damascus Master Plan. A technical error occurred in SMA G-352 which incorrectly zoned a property at 12701 Piedmont Road as Rural Density Transfer (RDT) instead of R-200. CMA H-151 will correct the technical error that led to an inaccurate depiction of the zoning classifications for the property. On Oct. 10, 2024, the Planning Board recommended approval to file this CMA application.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 28, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #25-43 to the FY25 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Environmental Protection, Chesapeake Bay Trust - Urban Trees Grant Award, $663,494

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a $663,494 supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The appropriation would provide funds to plant and establish 1,112 new trees funded by a grant the County received from the Chesapeake Bay Trust. The grant includes a match requirement which the County will meet through the planting of 275 trees already funded within the FY25 DEP budget as part of Tree Montgomery program. The trees are to be planted in equity areas established by the Chesapeake Bay Trust and may be on either public or private property.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Blueprint for Maryland's Future

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) representatives about the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and its implication for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 and future budgets. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future was passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021 and will increase state funding for education over 10 years to help transform public education in Maryland into a world-class education system.

This is third in a series of meetings to enhance the Council’s oversight of the $3.3 billion MCPS operating budget, which is among the largest components of the County’s $7.1 billion operating budget. At a meeting held on Dec. 10, the Council received a briefing on contractual services spending at MCPS. At a meeting held on Nov. 12, the Council received a briefing on cost drivers and spending at MCPS from Fiscal Years 2015-2025.

