Press Conference Postponed on Report on Disparities in Public Health Finds Maternal and Infant Mortality Metrics Trend Worse for Black Residents

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 10, 2025—The press conference originally scheduled for today, Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 12:30 pm., hosted by Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles alongside public health advocates and community leaders to highlight the Montgomery County Office of Legislative Oversight report, “Racial Disparities in Maternal and Infant Health Outcomes” has been postponed due to a facilities issue in the Montgomery County Office Building. Once a new date is confirmed, a new release will be circulated.

The report, commissioned by Councilmember Sayles during her first year in office, highlights racial disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes and access to healthcare professionals throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and delivery across Montgomery County.

