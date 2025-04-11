Montgomery County Council Office Building Closed on April 11, 2025

MARYLAND, October 4 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 10, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 10, 2025—The Montgomery County Council Office Building in Rockville remains closed on Friday, April 11 due to a facilities issue. All Council committee meetings will be rescheduled at a later date.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Council's website for updated information about Council and committee meetings.

Release ID: 25-129Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926