Montgomery County Council Office Building Closed on April 11, 2025
MARYLAND, October 4 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 10, 2025
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 10, 2025—The Montgomery County Council Office Building in Rockville remains closed on Friday, April 11 due to a facilities issue. All Council committee meetings will be rescheduled at a later date.
Residents are encouraged to visit the Council's website for updated information about Council and committee meetings.
# # #Release ID: 25-129
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926
