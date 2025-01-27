Press Releases

01/27/2025

CT DoAg Requests Applications for Projects Enhancing Competitiveness of Specialty Crops

Responses Due by March 10, 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is now accepting applications for fiscal year 2025 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the SCBGP purpose is to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in local, domestic, and foreign markets. Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, maple syrup, honey, horticulture, and nursery crops. Applications must be submitted no later than March 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

“From orchards and vineyards to our robust greenhouse and nursery industry, Connecticut’s specialty crop producers are instrumental in ensuring access to CT Grown farm products through innovation and diversification,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “These ongoing investments from USDA enable us to fund projects which address the current and future needs of this important sector for farm viability.”

During the Lamont Administration, Connecticut has invested nearly $2.4 million to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. All projects funded by the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program must benefit more than one business, individual, or organization. Eligible applicants must describe how their project will produce measurable outcomes for specialty crop industries, rather than a single business, organization, or individual. Awarded projects will have up to 33 months to complete the work.

In partnership with statewide specialty crop stakeholders, CT DoAg identified program funding priorities through an online submission form. The FY25 funding priorities, are as follows:

Conducting research, development, and dissemination of innovative practices to enhance specialty crop farm viability

Enhancing marketing access and value chain development including improving relationships and direct sales

Supporting specialty crop producer career development and networks

Implementing and expanding technical assistance programs to address specialty crop producer needs

Enhancing food safety and improving the capacity of specialty crop businesses

Implementing a sub granting program to address a clearly defined need of specialty crop producers

In prior grant rounds, awarded projects included research by The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station to evaluate the use of organic amendments to enhance soil water storage, increase carbon stocks and greenhouse industry marketing and branding by the Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association. Additional examples of acceptable projects related to the funding priorities are available in the grant guidance, along with other details. All applications must be submitted electronically via the “Apply” tab on the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program webpage.

A virtual information session will be held on February 19, 2025, for interested applicants. A recording of the session will be made available, and pre-registration is required for the webinar.

Questions regarding the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program can be directed to Michael Wolf at Michael.Wolf@ct.gov.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.



FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov