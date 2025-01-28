National Cancer Treatment Alliance Adds Kiana Mehring, MBA, as Board Member

National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) , a national network of independent community oncology practices that works with employers to ensure their employees have access to high-quality, high-value, and local cancer care, announced today that Kiana Mehring, MBA, of Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (FCS), has joined the NCTA Board of Directors.As the senior director of strategic partnerships and managed care at FCS, Mehring directs the payer strategies and relationships pursued by the organization. She is in constant pursuit of high value partnerships for FCS, negotiating to bring out the maximum value for their patients. Mehring has also spearheaded the implementation of various value-based care programs at FCS. With several years of experience in health care management and payer negotiations, Kiana is a rising star in the cancer care world. NCTA is confident that she will bring a valuable perspective to the Board.“Kiana’s track record speaks for itself,” said Robert Baird, RN, MSA, president of NCTA. “With her assistance, Florida Cancer Specialists has expanded its offerings for patients and forged partnerships to ensure patients receive comprehensive care that addresses each need. As a member of the Board, I am certain she will be a meaningful contributor to NCTA’s mission of ensuring employers across the country can offer access to high-quality, affordable, and local cancer care to their employees.”NCTA offers employers and their employees options when it comes to receiving cancer treatment close to home. It serves as the bridge between self-funded employers and providers of high-quality, affordable, local cancer care. The NCTA network is made up of practices who want to give employers and patients more choices for cancer care outside of the high-cost institutional setting.###About the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA)NCTA is a nationwide coalition of leading, independent community oncology practices that have joined together to help employers improve cancer care. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) created NCTA to work directly with employers on cancer drugs and services, which ensures access to the highest-quality, most affordable local cancer care. NCTA leverages the expertise of its national oncology network to provide information, resources, and educational materials on key issues in cancer care to employers and employees. Find out more about NCTA at www.NCTAcancer.com

