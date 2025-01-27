Derby Barracks/ Operating without Owners Consent, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Burglary X2, Unlawful Trespass & Violation Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000454
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/26/2025 @ 1423 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Burglary X2, Unlawful Trespass, Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Justin Kirby
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: Ashley Before
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: David Ofsuryk
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/26/2025, at approximately 1423 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary and a stolen vehicle from a residence on Main Street in Coventry, VT. The vehicle was later located on Lane Road crashed in a field after striking a fence. The suspect fled the scene and after subsequent investigation, Justin Kirby was identified as the suspect. As troopers were attempting to locate him, they learned of an additional unlawful Trespass into a barn and a burglary into a residential home, both on Hancock Hill in Coventry. Kirby was located on foot and taken into custody. It was later learned Kirby also had active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from engaging in violent, threatening, or tumultuous behavior. Kirby was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with a $10,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/25 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
