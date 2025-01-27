Derby Barracks/ Operating without Owners Consent, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Burglary X2, Unlawful Trespass & Violation Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000454

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2025 @ 1423 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Burglary X2, Unlawful Trespass, Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Justin Kirby

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: Ashley Before

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: David Ofsuryk

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/26/2025, at approximately 1423 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary and a stolen vehicle from a residence on Main Street in Coventry, VT. The vehicle was later located on Lane Road crashed in a field after striking a fence. The suspect fled the scene and after subsequent investigation, Justin Kirby was identified as the suspect. As troopers were attempting to locate him, they learned of an additional unlawful Trespass into a barn and a burglary into a residential home, both on Hancock Hill in Coventry. Kirby was located on foot and taken into custody. It was later learned Kirby also had active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from engaging in violent, threatening, or tumultuous behavior. Kirby was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with a $10,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/25 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED