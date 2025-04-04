Derby Barracks/Runaway juvenile *Update*
CASE#: 25A5001721
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 04/03/25 @ 2200
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boucher Circle, Derby
Juvenile: Todd Marsh Jr
AGE: 13
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, it was reported to the Vermont State Police, Todd Marsh Jr had run away from his residence in Derby, VT. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881. The Vermont State Police want to remind anyone who may be assisting Marsh that it is a crime to assist a runaway juvenile.
