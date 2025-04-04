Derby Barracks/Runaway juvenile *Update*

*UPDATE* Juvenile has been located safe.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Runaway Juvenile

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5001721

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 04/03/25 @ 2200

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boucher Circle, Derby

Juvenile: Todd Marsh Jr

AGE: 13

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, it was reported to the Vermont State Police, Todd Marsh Jr had run away from his residence in Derby, VT. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881. The Vermont State Police want to remind anyone who may be assisting Marsh that it is a crime to assist a runaway juvenile.