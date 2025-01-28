Commissioner George Mentz wins Award as Top 100 Thought Leader in America

Mentz Wins Thought Leader Award

Comm'r George Mentz, JD MBA CWM CILS, honored as a "Top 100 Thought Leader in America " for Recognition of his work in finance, sustainability, and diplomacy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CWM CILS Named One of the "Top 100 Thought Leaders in America"Commissioner George Mentz, JD MBA CWM CILS, is proud to announce that he has been honored and named one of the "Top 100 Thought Leaders in America." This prestigious recognition highlights his groundbreaking work in multiple fields including finance, sustainability, law, education, diplomacy, and philanthropy. As a thought leader, Commissioner Mentz is recognized for his ability to influence and inspire, utilizing his expertise of publishing over 140 books and audio books and hundreds of educational courses worldwide to bring about meaningful change in society. A thought leader is someone who is seen as an authority in their field and whose ideas influence others. Thought leaders are often considered to be influential in shaping public opinion, business strategies, or societal views. As an influencer, in the context of leadership and impact, Mentz is dedicated to using his global platform to inspire, mobilize, and persuade others toward a vision, innovation, or cause. Comm’r Mentz has worked for decades to create effective change by teaching over 10,000 students directly, inspiring individuals and groups to think differently, adopt new behaviors, or take positive action. Cite: https://www.thinkers360.com/top-100-b2b-thought-leaders-analysts-influencers-you-should-work-with-in-2025-north-america/ Recent Honors and Achievements of Commissioner George MentzThis recognition comes on the heels of other recent achievements. Commissioner Mentz has been named a key member of the leadership & committee posts of Phi Delta Phi (ΦΔΦ) International Law Body, the oldest international honor society, founded in 1869 where many members are prominent international lawyers, judges, diplomats, and government servants from around the globe. Phi Delta Phi holds its members to the highest academic and ethical standards, and Commissioner Mentz is proud to be part of this esteemed organization.In addition, the Hon. George Mentz was recently conferred by the Commonwealth government with the highest civilian award and prestigious title of Kentucky Colonel, a Commission that confers the distinction of "Honorable " and a Good Will Ambassador in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global education and service to aspiring students worldwide. In recent years, Mentz has been awarded Top 50 Thought Leader Awards in specializations including: HR, Project Management, Wealth Management, Sustainability, and Finance.Commissioner Mentz has also made significant contributions to the U.S. government, serving as a High Federal Commissioner for the White House and Presidential Scholars Commission under the President and U.S. Department of Education, which manages a budget exceeding $268 billion annually. He is currently in office as a government Commissioner for both the Airport Commission, home to Space Force Peterson Base, and the Civil Service Commission in Colorado Springs. These positions have a 6 + billion annual impact in local economies and the lives of thousands of public servants and citizens.Beyond his governmental and academic work, Commissioner Mentz is a philanthropist and board member of The TRE Resource Exchange, an organization that invested over $100 million in the last 3 years to assist citizens with disabilities in the local community. He is also Chancellor and Presiding Legal Officer and International Lawyer of the Worldwide Anglican Church, operating in over 40 countries, and serves as a goodwill ambassador.Career in Law and EducationMentz's legal career spans international litigation involving defamation, fraud, intellectual property, and class action lawsuits. He is the founder of Mentz Law Firm, a consumer protection firm that serves clients around the world. Comm’r Mentz’s charitable efforts and expertise has earned him the high noble title of Datuk Seri from the Raj/Sultan for his efforts in fostering interfaith harmony and global education. The Datuk Seri title, akin to a Count or Graf rank in European nobility, is the highest honor for a non-citizen for service to humanity.In education, Commissioner Mentz is one of the few law professors in the USA to have taught over 300 courses in law and business at accredited universities and graduate schools. He is a prolific author, having published over 140 books and audiobooks on topics ranging from international law to philosophy, human potential, and metaphysics. Mentz and his companies are ISO 9001, ISO 21001, and ISO 29993 Certified and SiS Cert Sanctioned with accreditation standards recognition agreements with the ECLBS, QAHE, MACCA and ACBSP.A Longstanding LegacyMentz is the first in the USA ever to achieve a Doctor of Jurisprudence, an MBA, a international law graduate certification, various federal and state licenses, FINRA NASD Licenses, and certification in: management consulting, financial planning and financial consulting. Commissioner Mentz is recognized not only for his academic achievements but also for his lifelong commitment to advancing knowledge and helping others offering millions in educational benefits to those in need over the last 20 years. He remains dedicated to his work and continues to inspire the next generation of thought leaders and innovators. Commissioner George Mentz is an internationally recognized lawyer, educator, and thought leader with a passion for advancing education, law, and global diplomacy. Through his work in government, academia, and philanthropic endeavors, he continues to make a profound impact on society worldwideLegal Disclaimer: Click here for more details.For press inquiries, please contact: Mentz Law FirmFax Phone: +1 419-828-4923 Email: info@mentzlaw.com

