Chaifetz Group Announces Investment in PICKLETILE™, America’s Leader in Next-Generation Pickleball Court Designs

Reinforcing its commitment to pickleball, Chaifetz Group partners with PICKLETILE™ to advance soundproofing innovations and redefine modern court designs.

This new landmark partnership will change the way pickleball and other sports-courts are played and experienced worldwide.” — Ross Chaifetz, Managing Director at Chaifetz Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaifetz Group (“CG”) today announced a new strategic investment in PICKLETILE™, the nation’s most innovative pickleball court solutions company with a focus on soundproofing and design. This investment positions PICKLETILE™ to accelerate operational growth, expand distribution networks, advance its state-of-the-art court technologies, and meet the surging demand for its groundbreaking solutions both nationwide and globally. The PICKLEGLASS™ comprehensive court system , designed and manufactured exclusively by PICKLETILE™, is recognized as a breakthrough innovation across pickleball, tennis, basketball, and other hard-surface sports. Combining expertise in the design, construction, and installation of premium courts, PICKLETILE™ seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technologies such as advanced sound reduction , access control, night vision, camera systems, climate control, and immersive audio—while crafting sleek, modern panoramic glass court designs that redefine style, functionality, and performance.PICKLEGLASS™ is rapidly emerging as the premier alternative to traditional chain-link fencing. Engineered to withstand hurricane winds of 150-200 mph and achieving 50% sound suppression, it solves key challenges for developers. Infused with EnduroShield™, the glass minimizes maintenance by up to 90%, ensuring durability with minimal upkeep. The PICKLEGLASS™ System is further enhanced by innovative accessories like INFINITYGATE™, a smartlock technology seamlessly integrated with CourtReserve™, the industry’s leading club management software. This integration streamlines access control and operations, revolutionizing the user experience. PICKLETILE™ delivers tailored solutions for commercial and residential clients, backed by a commitment to quality, performance, and design excellence. Chaifetz Group’s existing pickleball portfolio includes ownership of Major League Pickleball’s St. Louis Shock, The Picklr, UPA (parent co. of PPA and MLP), DUPR, and more. CG will bring to PICKLETILE™ expertise across a broad suite of pickleball investments, and connections to some of the largest real estate developers, construction companies, and property management firms in the United States. Ross Chaifetz, Managing Director at Chaifetz Group, will join PICKLETILE™’s Board of Directors as Vice Chairman.“This new landmark partnership will change the way pickleball and other sports-courts are played and experienced worldwide. PICKLETILE™ solutions are undoubtably the most innovative and aesthetically beautiful anywhere in the court construction space,” Ross Chaifetz said. “PICKLETILE™’s unique combination of fully integrated technology, sound reduction, and design flexibility differentiates it from every court enclosure solution across all sports - and pickleball is only our first frontier”, he added.As pickleball continues to explode as America’s fastest growing sport, so too has demand for courts - particularly in private communities, commercial clubs, recreational centers, schools, parks, and residences. PICKLETILE™ is collaborating with major developers like LifeTime and Toll Brothers to deliver their cutting-edge smart-court solutions. With this investment, PICKLETILE™ will accelerate its expansion, increase its distribution partner network, and more.“It’s a privilege and a defining moment for PICKLETILE™ to have Chaifetz Group join us as our lead investor and strategic partner.” said Scott Miller, Founder and CEO of PICKLETILE™. “CG’s extensive portfolio of pickleball and real estate assets will drive industry connectivity, unlock new business opportunities, and provide capital flexibility. This partnership marks a pivotal step in meeting the surging demand for our innovative solutions across the U.S. and globally. We are excited to collaborate with CG and welcome Ross Chaifetz as Vice Chairman of our Board of Directors.About Chaifetz GroupChaifetz Group is the family office and private investment firm of Richard Chaifetz and his family, based in Chicago and South Florida. The firm focuses on investments across various industries including sports and media, real estate, technology, consumer goods, and healthcare. Chaifetz Group offers a permanent, flexible capital base and strategic guidance to enable and support the vision of world-class entrepreneurs.Ross ChaifetzManaging Directorrosschaifetz@chaifetzgroup.comAbout PICKLETILE™PICKLETILE™ specializes in the design and construction of innovative sports facilities, focusing on technological advancements that enhance user experience and community value. As the creator and manufacturer of the patent-pending PICKLEGLASS™, the company delivers customized solutions that meet the specific needs of each project. With a team of experienced professionals, their portfolio spans a diverse range of projects—from residential communities to commercial sports complexes.Scott MillerFounder and CEOscott@pickletile.com

