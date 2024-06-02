PICKLEGLASS™ Launches INFINITYGATE™, Smart Lock Door System for SoundProof Glass Pickleball and Tennis Courts
INFINITYGATE™ is the latest innovation from PICKLETILE™, a trailblazing product development sports construction company, headquartered in Austin, Texas.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PICKLETILE™, a pioneering company in sports construction, has successfully launched INFINITYGATE™, a revolutionary smart lock door system specifically designed for PICKLEGLASS™ soundproof glass pickleball and tennis courts. This innovative system sets a new benchmark in security, convenience, and operational efficiency for amenity development and sports facilities.
PICKLETILE™ is positioned for exponential growth this summer with the nationwide rollout of the PICKLEGLASS™ court system. This innovative solution has garnered attention from some of the nation's most prominent developers, including Toll Brothers and other industry leaders, who have scheduled installations in the coming months. As interest continues to grow, PICKLETILE™ is set to revolutionize the space with its cutting-edge technology and superior design.
**WHAT IS PICKLEGLASS™**
PICKLEGLASS™ is a state-of-the-art soundproof glass system for pickleball and tennis courts, disrupting the status quo with its advanced functionality, superior soundproofing technology, and sleek, contemporary design. PICKLEGLASS™ offers unparalleled features, including 50% sound reduction and a 360-degree panoramic glass enclosure, designed to transform the sports viewing experience. With robust galvanized SPHC steel columns and 1/2-inch explosion-proof tempered glass, it achieves a 50% noise reduction with an STC rating of 35, ensuring maximum safety and clarity. Additionally, PICKLEGLASS™ can withstand winds of 125-200 MPH, providing boundless panoramic views and vibrant, evenly distributed illumination through a curated 300W LED lighting system.
**WHAT IS INFINITYGATE™**
INFINITYGATE™ represents the future of sports facility management, combining advanced security features with seamless integration into reservation systems, significant revenue generation, and cost savings. Facility owners and managers can now enjoy enhanced security, streamlined operations, and new monetization opportunities, all while providing an exceptional user experience. Our single and double door INFINITYGATE™ designs come fully equipped with the most advanced smart lock technology, offering both security and convenience in one comprehensive package.
**AUTOMATE LOCK SCHEDULE**
INFINITYGATE™ provides unparalleled control over court access with its customizable locking schedule. Facility managers can easily set approved hours of access, ensuring that courts are secure and accessible only during designated times. This feature not only enhances security but also streamlines operations, providing peace of mind to both facility owners and users. Moreover, all these controls can be conveniently managed from a mobile device, adding an extra layer of flexibility and ease of use.
**KEY ACCESS INTEGRATIONS**
The security of sports facilities is paramount, and INFINITYGATE™ excels by offering multiple access options to suit various needs. The system can establish a new security framework or seamlessly integrate into an existing one, utilizing the latest advancements in smart lock technology. INFINITYGATE™ supports a variety of access methods, including secure PINs, key fobs, phone apps, and hotel cards. This flexibility allows facilities to choose the most suitable option or combine several methods to enhance security and user convenience.
**MANAGE RESERVATIONS SOFTWARE**
INFINITYGATE™ integrates seamlessly with CourtReserve, the industry’s leading court management software. CourtReserve is an all-in-one reservation and club management platform designed to help facilities run smoothly and confidently. With this integration, managing court reservations becomes simple and efficient. Users can easily book court time, while facility managers can oversee scheduling and availability with ease. This streamlined process ensures a hassle-free experience for both players and administrators.
**MONETIZE COURT TIME**
One of the standout features of INFINITYGATE™ is its ability to transform court time into a revenue-generating opportunity. The system supports a point-of-sale model that allows facilities to charge for court time via included software integrations. This capability enables autonomous transactions, eliminating the need for staff to manage court access or process payments. With INFINITYGATE™, facility owners and managers can explore new use cases and unlock unprecedented potential for revenue generation.
About PICKLETILE™
PICKLETILE™ is an innovative company dedicated to developing advanced solutions for sports construction. Based in Austin, Texas, PICKLETILE™ is committed to enhancing the functionality, security, and user experience of sports facilities worldwide.
For further information about PICKLEGLASS™ and its transformative impact on sports facilities, visit www.pickletile.com.
Scott Miller
PICKLETILE™ LLC
+1 847-630-8401
support@pickletile.com
