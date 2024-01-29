PICKLEGLASS™ Unveils New SoundProof Glass Pickleball Court Fencing System, Reducing 50% Sound
PICKLETILE™ Launches PICKLEGLASS™: New SoundProof Glass Pickleball and Tennis Court Fencing; 50% Sound Reduction, Panoramic Views, 99MPH Hurricane StrengthAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PICKLETILE™, a leader in sports construction innovation, recently announced the launch of PICKLEGLASS™, a state-of-the-art soundproof glass pickleball and tennis court system. This new development is poised to redefine industry standards by offering a combination of enhanced functionality, advanced soundproofing technology, and a sleek, contemporary glass aesthetic. The introduction of PICKLEGLASS™ represents a significant evolution in the design and construction of pickleball and tennis courts.
In response to the sport's rapid expansion and the growing need for more facilities, PICKLETILE™ has spent the last two years dedicated to the development of PICKLEGLASS™. The project was driven by the vision of Scott Miller, Founder and CEO of PICKLETILE™, who recognized the pressing challenge of noise pollution associated with pickleball courts. Miller pointed out the imbalance between the soaring popularity of pickleball in America and the insufficient number of available courts, a situation exacerbated by the lengthy permitting process caused by noise concerns. Addressing this issue became a central mission for PICKLETILE™, leading to the creation of PICKLEGLASS™. More information on PICKLEGLASS™ can be found here.
At the heart of the PICKLEGLASS™ system are its 12mm tempered glass panels, each weighing 300 pounds. These panels have been designed not just for their aesthetic appeal, providing unobstructed panoramic views, but more importantly, for their soundproofing capabilities. Laboratory testing at an accredited facility confirmed that the system effectively reduces 50% of noise transmission by reflecting sound waves vertically, thereby minimizing lateral sound dispersion and noise impact on nearby areas. This feature makes PICKLEGLASS™ particularly well-suited for densely populated or noise-sensitive environments. More information on the lab tested acoustic results can be found here.
Beyond its soundproofing qualities, PICKLEGLASS™ offers a unified solution for standardizing the fencing, lighting, and soundproofing components of pickleball and tennis court construction. This standardization allows PICKLETILE™ to ensure consistent quality and streamline the installation process across the nation. Miller commented on the stagnation in traditional sports construction methods and urged the industry to embrace innovation and pursue more effective and consumer-friendly solutions.
The structural integrity of PICKLEGLASS™ is as impressive as its functional benefits. The system is built on a robust foundation of galvanized SPHC steel columns, fortified with zinc powder coating for exceptional resistance to rust and corrosion. This durability is backed by a comprehensive 10-year warranty, offering peace of mind to consumers. Designed to withstand severe weather conditions, including high winds, PICKLEGLASS™ courts are engineered for resilience, combining strength with a visually appealing design. More information on the lab tested wind load results can be found here.
Illumination is a critical aspect of any sports court, and PICKLEGLASS™ excels in this area as well. The courts are equipped with a cutting-edge 8-piece 200W LED lighting system, compliant with USA Pickleball and USTA lighting specifications. This system ensures that every corner of the court is perfectly lit, providing optimal conditions for players and enhancing the overall ambiance of the environment.
In an industry where differentiation is key, PICKLEGLASS™ stands out with its patented design and a stringent approach to protecting its distribution channels. This ensures that customers receive an authentic, high-quality product. The versatility of PICKLEGLASS™ is evident in its adaptability to various layouts and dimensions, with a standard model that can be tailored to meet specific client requirements. The system's appeal extends across different settings, from country clubs and recreational centers to residential properties, hotels, and condos. The PICKLEGLASS™ Tennis Court design is also gaining popularity as a preferred option for upgrading existing tennis courts.
The journey of PICKLEGLASS™ from concept to reality is a testament to PICKLETILE™'s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Scott Miller claims that once you see PICKLEGLASS™, you can't unsee it referring to its quality and design. With plans to install over 250 courts in the upcoming year, the company is gearing up for substantial growth and expansion. Miller expressed his gratitude for the early success and enthusiasm for PICKLEGLASS™ and reiterated the company's readiness to meet the increasing demand. PICKLEGLASS™ is not just a product but a comprehensive solution poised to set new benchmarks in sports construction and court design.
For further information about PICKLEGLASS™ and its transformative impact on sports facilities, visit www.pickletile.com.
Scott Miller
PICKLETILE™ LLC
scott@pickletile.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram