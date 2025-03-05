New Bianca Rossini Album, ‘I’ve Been Alone,’ Explores the ‘Beautiful Mess of Being Human’

Bianca Rossini’s I’ve Been Alone – a deeply personal album exploring love, loss, and embracing vulnerability. Rossini’s all-English pop sound is one you won’t want to miss. Bianca Rossini Set List & Credits

Bianca Rossini Unveils Her First All English-Language Recording, Set for March 5th Release

I’ve Been Alone is Bianca Rossini to the core — instantly gratifying and timeless, it already feels like a classic!” — Jeff Tamarkin, author

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sultry Brazilian songstress Bianca Rossini is poised to captivate global audiences with the release of her highly anticipated new album, “I’ve Been Alone.” The album marks Rossini’s first full English-language recording, an emotionally charged collection blending pop melodies with deeply personal lyrics. As Rossini puts it, the album explores “the beautiful mess of being human."About I’ve Been AloneI’ve Been Alone marks a significant milestone in Bianca Rossini’s career, showcasing a blend of raw, intimate lyrics with infectious pop melodies. The album deeply resonates with listeners navigating heartache and solitude, making it profoundly relatable on a universal scale.Produced by Rossini alongside the acclaimed producer Peter Roberts, with performances from talented musicians worldwide, I’ve Been Alone is a deeply personal project for Rossini. Its themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, however, speak to anyone grappling with life’s emotional complexities. As Rossini explains, “We emerge from this journey stronger, more connected, and ready to embrace life’s beautiful chaos.”Featured Tracks“I’ve Been Alone”: A soul-stirring exploration of loneliness, betrayal, and the transformative power of self-love.”Do You Remember?”: Is a fun, upbeat pop track laced with sarcasm, reflecting on the sting of a lover’s glamorous moments with another woman. With a catchy melody, it turns painful memories into a playful, sharp reflection.“Early Morning”: A hypnotic, rhythm-driven track that delves into the complexities of desire and infidelity, showcasing Rossini’s gift for vivid storytelling.A Legacy of Musical Excellence, Rossini’s previous albums and EPs — ”Apaixonada”, “Kiss of Brazil”, “Vento do Norte”, “Meu Amor”, and “Rio Paradise" — have captivated millions of listeners on jazz stations across more than 20 countries. Her hit song “Passo a Passo” has amassed millions of streams worldwide, solidifying her status as a global music sensation. Music critics including Jeff Tamarkin, Marc Myers, Steve Hochman, George W. Harris, Don Heckman and Paul Freeman and fans alike have praised Rossini’s sensual, intimate singing style and her ability to weave emotion into every note. Her music consistently ranks among the top in the Brazilian Music category on platforms like Spotify and Pandora, and her work has been featured in popular TV shows, further expanding her international reach.Early Media Feedback on I’ve Been Alone"I’ve Been Alone is Bianca Rossini to the core — instantly gratifying and timeless, it already feels like a classic!" – Jeff Tamarkin, Veteran Music Journalist, Author of Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender.Album Available On All Major Streaming PlatformsI’ve Been Alone is now available on Spotify , Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal and other platforms. Visit www.biancarossini.com for more details. For press inquiries, denise@writebrainmedia.com.More About Bianca RossiniBorn in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and based in Beverly Hills, Bianca Rossini is a multifaceted artist whose talents span music, acting, writing, and television. As an accomplished TV and film actress, dancer, choreographer, and author of three books, Rossini has carved out a unique space in the entertainment industry. She was also the co-producer and host of the long-running television talk show ‘The Bianca Rossini Show’ in Los Angeles. Over the years, Rossini has collaborated with legendary artists such as Jimmy Webb, Hal David, Ken Hirsch, Harvey Mason, Sergio Santos and Claudio Nucci, showcasing her versatility and ability to transcend genres.For more information about Bianca Rossini and her music, visit www.biancarossini.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.