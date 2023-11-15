Brazilian Songstress Bianca Rossini Sparks Musical Passion with "Apaixonada," a Rhythmic Rebellion Against the Mundane
Every track of Bianca Rossini's "Apaixonada" is infused with unbridled passion, ebullient music that constantly thrills. “Apaixonada” is the sound of modern Brazil, informed by tradition even while it bursts boldly into the future.
"Apaixonada" features 10 original songs. With each track, Rossini conjures the very essence of Brazil, full of emotions and melodies that paint a vibrant, rhythmic rebellion against the mundane.
Acclaimed Brazilian Singer And Songwriter Bianca Rossini In "Apaixonada" Takes A New Direction Into the World Of Pop
Renowned for her modern Bossa Nova sound, in "Apaixonada" singer/songwriter Bianca Rossini takes a new direction into the world of pop. Rossini’s acclaimed albums and EPs “Kiss of Brazil,” “Vento do Norte,” “Meu Amor” and “Rio Paradise” have played on hundreds of jazz stations in more than 20 countries. “Kiss of Brazil” hit number one on Pandora in the jazz bossa nova category. Some of Rossini’s songs, like "Passo a Passo," have streamed more than a million times on various platforms. "Apaixonada" is now available on all major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and at www.biancarossini.com.
Imagine yourself enveloped by the alluring warmth of a Brazilian evening, serenaded by breezes along the coast of Rio. That's the essence of "Apaixonada." With each song Rossini pulls you into a world pulsating with rhythm and brimming with passion.
“Those of us who have followed the career of the internationally renowned Brazilian singer-songwriter Bianca Rossini from the beginning have come to expect bossa nova music of unparalleled excellence. But ‘Apaixonada,’ Rossini’s newest album release, raises her artistry to a whole new level. Here, on this set of 10 thrilling original compositions, Rossini has evolved beyond her roots, incorporating styles and sounds that take her to places she has never been before. Each song on ‘Apaixonada’ is a stunning gem in terms of composition, performance, arrangement, and production. And—taking the album’s title literally—every track is infused with unbridled passion, ebullient music that constantly thrills. ‘Apaixonada’ is the sound of modern Brazil, informed by tradition even while it bursts boldly into the future.”—Jeff Tamarkin, author of “Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender--The Illustrated Story of His Music Journey”
For "Apaixonada,” Rossini brought together 15 extraordinary musicians from Brazil, Portugal, New York and California, each putting their heart and soul into the project. Produced by Rossini and Peter Roberts, the album effortlessly blends pop, bossa nova, and samba into an intoxicating mix. Rossini wrote “Apaixonada” mainly in Ipanema, Rio, and each track is a love letter to Brazil's vibrant culture and scenery.
"Apaixonada" is now available worldwide including on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and at biancarossini.com. For “Apaixonada” track list and credits click here. For more information, please contact denise@writebrainmedia.com.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗮 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗶
Born in Rio de Janeiro, living in Beverly Hills, CA Bianca Rossini is an accomplished TV and film actress, dancer, choreographer, author of three books and was the co-producer and host of the decade-long weekly Los Angeles television talk show “The Bianca Rossini Show.” Her albums and EPs “Kiss of Brasil,” “Vento do Norte,” “Meu Amor,” and “Rio Paradise,” plus her three singles have showcased Rossini’s sensual, intimate singing style. Her albums have been reviewed by some of the best music critics around the world including Jeff Tamarkin, Marc Myers, Steve Hochman, George W. Harris, Don Heckman and Paul Freeman, and have been featured on hundreds of jazz radio stations in more than 20 countries. Some of her songs have streamed in the millions and her albums have been consistently ranked in the top of the Brazilian Music category on Spotify and Pandora. For more information, please visit www.biancarossini.com.
